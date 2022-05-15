Tricity buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ tracker on all those making, or faking, news
Follow the lines on roundabouts
To reduce traffic congestion on roundabouts, the UT administration has drawn arrows and demarcated lanes at some roundabouts of Chandigarh. This has been done on Madhya Marg and the traffic police are working to spread awareness about the initiative. The Children’s Traffic Park Awareness team was seen proactively sensitising drivers to stop before the white line. Drivers wanting to turn right were told to line up on the right lane, while those wanting to go straight were asked to take the left lane. The traffic police also distributed pamphlets and stickers for no honking on Madhya Marg on Friday.
Kirron Kher back in action as city MP
After a hiatus of a year and a half, Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher is back in action in town. Taking charge of her constituency, Kher met citizen associations, business community representatives and attended BJP’s internal party meetings over the past week. After her remark at a UT administration function recently that “in my absence UT officers have forgotten me”, police, UT and MC officials were found lining up at her residence for a “courtesy call”. The MP is now regular at all UT and MC inaugurations and functions. She also reviewed the working of the Chandigarh Smart City Limited and chaired a meeting of an SC-appointed committee on estate office related reforms.
Bagga, RPG attack, firing: Mohali cops on their toes
Mohali police have literally been in the firing line over the past fortnight. From the controversial arrest of Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga by its team on May 6 to the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Sector 77 on May 9, the cops hardly had time to catch their breath. If that was not enough, on May 12, four gunshots were fired in the air outside a posh residential apartment in Sector 82, triggering panic. The apartment complex is owned by a real estate baron and Mohali AAP MLA Kulwant Singh. It was only when the RPG attack was solved that the cops heaved a sigh of relief.
Panchkula ex-MC chief’s go green initiative
This summer, the maximum temperature has broken records. Amid the rising mercury, the go green initiative of a former Panchkula municipal corporation commissioner, Rajesh Jogpal, comes as a welcome relief. The officer has started the initiative of planting saplings in coconut shells instead of plastic pots at the MC’s nursery. This small, yet effective, step is a cool way to save the environment from plastic waste.
(Inputs by Hillary Victor, Munieshwer A Sagar, Tanbir Dhaliwal and Rajanbir Singh)
Amarinder Singh Raja Warring terms Sunil Jakhar’s tirade against Congress outrageous
Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday condemned Sunil Jakhar's “ungrateful and unjustified” outburst against the party and its leadership. Warring asked Jakhar whether it is not a fact that his statements antagonised and alienated a large section of voters which cost the party heavily not only in Punjab but also in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
Sunil Jakhar bore brunt of Congress’ caste-religion-based politics: AAP
The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday said that former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunil Jakhar fell victim to the Congress party's caste-religion-based politics. “The Congress divides people to get votes, and today that resulted in the resignation of their former state president,” said AAP's state chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang at a press conference here, calling Jakhar is a highly respected leader.
Punjab misses May 15 deadline for cotton sowing for kharif season
Punjab has missed the May 15 deadline to complete cotton sowing, triggering fears of the deadly pink bollworm attack due to the delay in the crop plantation for the second consecutive season. The state could not reach the halfway mark of the target of 4 lakh hectares or 10 lakh acres set for the 2022-23 Kharif season. Officials of the state agriculture department and district administrations blame the non-availability of canal water for delayed sowing.
Law and order collapsing in Punjab under AAP: JP Nadda
Bharatiya Janata Party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday targeted Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government and said law-and-order situation in the state is collapsing under the regime. Speaking during a visit to Ludhiana, Nadda said, “The Patiala violence and the rocket-propelled grenade attack at the intelligence office in Mohali have exposed the failure of the state police.” Nadda further said the AAP government in Punjab is governed through a remote control via Delhi.
‘Good luck, goodbye’, says Sunil Jakhar as he quits Congress
In a setback for the grand old party, former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunil Jakhar on Saturday quit the party, wishing it “good luck and goodbye”. Jakhar dropped the bombshell on the beleaguered state unit via Facebook live even as the Congress top brass is huddled at a three-day Chintan Shivir (brainstorming session) being held in Udaipur, Rajasthan, to discuss the party's revamp and its strategy for the 2024 parliamentary elections.
