Built for modern luxury kitchens, these side-by-side fridges make room for more without losing style

AI controls, convertible zones and specialised cooling features give these refrigerators plenty of everyday versatility. (Pexels) Get your new Refrigerator at ₹ 3,000/month Check Eligibility → Side-by-side refrigerators can combine generous storage with a clean, premium look, making them well-suited to modern kitchens. Their wide design separates the refrigerator and freezer sections, keeping everyday groceries and frozen food organised and within easy reach. This layout can be particularly useful for families that buy groceries in bulk or prefer to keep more food and beverages at home. As storage needs grow, features such as adjustable shelves, dedicated compartments and frost-free cooling can also make everyday use more convenient. However, side-by-side models vary in capacity, cooling technology, storage layout and additional features. With several options available across different price points, choosing the right one can require some comparison. This list brings together options available on Flipkart, highlighting their key features to help you find one that suits your kitchen.

The Midea 563 L side-by-side refrigerator is designed for households that need generous storage and reliable cooling. Its inverter compressor, frost-free system and digital controls support everyday use, while the large capacity provides separate compartments for fresh and frozen food. A water dispenser and spacious door bins add convenience.

Specifications CAPACITY 563 L COOLING Frost-Free Side-by-Side SMART FEATURES Digital Control, LED Display COMPRESSOR Inverter Compressor SPECIAL FEATURES Water Dispenser, 2L Door Bin, Portable Ice Maker, Multi Air Flow

2. Samsung 653 L Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator, Refined Inox Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Samsung 653 L side-by-side refrigerator combines generous storage with connected features and flexible cooling. Its Convertible 5-in-1 system lets you adjust storage to suit changing needs, while Twin Cooling Plus, a Digital Inverter Compressor and Wi-Fi support add convenience. The 3-star rating also suits larger households.

Specifications CAPACITY 653 L COOLING Frost-Free Side-by-Side, Twin Cooling Plus SMART FEATURES AI, Wi-Fi, SmartThings COMPRESSOR Digital Inverter Compressor SPECIAL FEATURES Convertible 5-in-1, Power Cool, Power Freeze

The Haier 540 L side-by-side refrigerator is designed for larger households that need organised storage and consistent cooling. Its 360-degree Magic Cooling system delivers uniform freshness, while the Dual Fresh Drawers help separate produce. An inverter compressor, Deo Fresh Technology and frost-free operation provide practical features for everyday use.

Specifications CAPACITY 540 L COOLING Frost-Free Side-by-Side, 360° Magic Cooling SMART FEATURES Digital Display COMPRESSOR Inverter Compressor SPECIAL FEATURES Dual Fresh Drawers, Deo Fresh Technology, Moisture Control

The Samsung 653 L side-by-side refrigerator combines flexible storage with connected controls and AI-powered features. Its Convertible 5-in-1 system allows storage to be adjusted as needed, while Twin Cooling Plus and the Digital Inverter Compressor deliver efficient cooling. Wi-Fi connectivity also enables remote control and monitoring via compatible smart features.

Specifications CAPACITY 653 L COOLING Frost-Free Side-by-Side, Twin Cooling Plus SMART FEATURES AI, Wi-Fi, SmartThings COMPRESSOR Digital Inverter Compressor SPECIAL FEATURES Convertible 5-in-1, Power Cool, Power Freeze

The Voltas Beko 563 L side-by-side refrigerator offers spacious storage for larger households, along with frost-free cooling and an inverter compressor. Its Active Fresh Blue Light is designed to help preserve freshness, while the Air Clean Filter helps keep the air inside cleaner. Toughened glass shelves, multiple racks and electronic controls add convenience.

Specifications CAPACITY 563 L COOLING Frost-Free Side-by-Side, Multi Air Flow SMART FEATURES LED Display, Electronic Temperature Control COMPRESSOR ProSmart Inverter Compressor SPECIAL FEATURES Active Fresh Blue Light, Air Clean Filter, Dual Twist Ice Tray

The Godrej 600 L side-by-side refrigerator combines ample storage with smart features for everyday convenience. Its AI-enabled functions, digital touch panel and smart convertible zones offer flexibility as storage needs change. Frost-free cooling, a 3-star energy rating, and toughened glass shelves make it well-suited to larger households.

Specifications CAPACITY 600 L COOLING Frost-Free Side-by-Side SMART FEATURES AI, Digital Touch Panel COMPRESSOR Inverter Compressor SPECIAL FEATURES Smart Convertible Zones, Toughened Glass Shelves, Chiller Tray, Anti-Bacterial Gasket

Q1. Should I buy a side-by-side refrigerator if I have a large family? A side-by-side model makes sense if you need substantial storage or regularly buy groceries in bulk. Models generally offer 500 litres or more, making them better suited to larger households. Q2. What should I prioritise when choosing a side-by-side refrigerator? Start with capacity and available kitchen space, then consider the compressor, energy rating and cooling system. Features such as convertible storage and smart controls are useful if they match how you use your refrigerator. How Do These Refrigerators Stack Up?

Product Capacity Cooling Compressor Midea 563 L Frost Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator 563 L Frost-Free Side-by-Side, Multi Air Flow Inverter Compressor Samsung 653 L Frost Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator, Refined Inox 653 L Twin Cooling Plus Digital Inverter Compressor Haier 540 L Frost Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator 540 L Frost-Free Side-by-Side, 360° Magic Cooling Inverter Compressor Samsung 653 L Frost Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator, Black DOI 653 L Twin Cooling Plus Digital Inverter Compressor Voltas Beko 563 L Frost Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator 563 L Frost-Free Side-by-Side, Multi Air Flow ProSmart Inverter Compressor Godrej 600 L Frost Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator 600 L Frost-Free Side-by-Side Inverter Compressor

FAQs for choosing the right side-by-side refrigerator How much space should I have for a side-by-side refrigerator? Measure the refrigerator's width, depth, and height, and leave enough clearance for the doors to open fully. Side-by-side models are generally wider than standard refrigerators, so kitchen space should be checked before buying. Is an inverter compressor important in a side-by-side refrigerator? An inverter compressor can adjust its cooling output according to demand, which can help reduce noise and electricity consumption. It is a useful feature if the refrigerator will run continuously in a large household. Is a convertible refrigerator worth buying? A convertible model can be useful if your storage needs change throughout the year. Some refrigerators let you turn freezer space into additional fridge storage, giving you more flexibility when you have less frozen food to store.