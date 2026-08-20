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    Built for modern luxury kitchens, these side-by-side fridges make room for more without losing style

    Whether you buy in bulk or simply need better organisation, these side-by-side models offer plenty to consider.

    Updated on: Aug 20, 2026, 18:42:36 IST
    By Shubh Bhushan
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    AI controls, convertible zones and specialised cooling features give these refrigerators plenty of everyday versatility. (Pexels)
    AI controls, convertible zones and specialised cooling features give these refrigerators plenty of everyday versatility. (Pexels)

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    Side-by-side refrigerators can combine generous storage with a clean, premium look, making them well-suited to modern kitchens. Their wide design separates the refrigerator and freezer sections, keeping everyday groceries and frozen food organised and within easy reach.

    This layout can be particularly useful for families that buy groceries in bulk or prefer to keep more food and beverages at home. As storage needs grow, features such as adjustable shelves, dedicated compartments and frost-free cooling can also make everyday use more convenient.

    However, side-by-side models vary in capacity, cooling technology, storage layout and additional features. With several options available across different price points, choosing the right one can require some comparison. This list brings together options available on Flipkart, highlighting their key features to help you find one that suits your kitchen.

    The Midea 563 L side-by-side refrigerator is designed for households that need generous storage and reliable cooling. Its inverter compressor, frost-free system and digital controls support everyday use, while the large capacity provides separate compartments for fresh and frozen food. A water dispenser and spacious door bins add convenience.

    Specifications

    CAPACITY
    563 L
    COOLING
    Frost-Free Side-by-Side
    SMART FEATURES
    Digital Control, LED Display
    COMPRESSOR
    Inverter Compressor
    SPECIAL FEATURES
    Water Dispenser, 2L Door Bin, Portable Ice Maker, Multi Air Flow

    2. Samsung 653 L Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator, Refined Inox

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    The Samsung 653 L side-by-side refrigerator combines generous storage with connected features and flexible cooling. Its Convertible 5-in-1 system lets you adjust storage to suit changing needs, while Twin Cooling Plus, a Digital Inverter Compressor and Wi-Fi support add convenience. The 3-star rating also suits larger households.

    Specifications

    CAPACITY
    653 L
    COOLING
    Frost-Free Side-by-Side, Twin Cooling Plus
    SMART FEATURES
    AI, Wi-Fi, SmartThings
    COMPRESSOR
    Digital Inverter Compressor
    SPECIAL FEATURES
    Convertible 5-in-1, Power Cool, Power Freeze

    The Haier 540 L side-by-side refrigerator is designed for larger households that need organised storage and consistent cooling. Its 360-degree Magic Cooling system delivers uniform freshness, while the Dual Fresh Drawers help separate produce. An inverter compressor, Deo Fresh Technology and frost-free operation provide practical features for everyday use.

    Specifications

    CAPACITY
    540 L
    COOLING
    Frost-Free Side-by-Side, 360° Magic Cooling
    SMART FEATURES
    Digital Display
    COMPRESSOR
    Inverter Compressor
    SPECIAL FEATURES
    Dual Fresh Drawers, Deo Fresh Technology, Moisture Control

    The Samsung 653 L side-by-side refrigerator combines flexible storage with connected controls and AI-powered features. Its Convertible 5-in-1 system allows storage to be adjusted as needed, while Twin Cooling Plus and the Digital Inverter Compressor deliver efficient cooling. Wi-Fi connectivity also enables remote control and monitoring via compatible smart features.

    Specifications

    CAPACITY
    653 L
    COOLING
    Frost-Free Side-by-Side, Twin Cooling Plus
    SMART FEATURES
    AI, Wi-Fi, SmartThings
    COMPRESSOR
    Digital Inverter Compressor
    SPECIAL FEATURES
    Convertible 5-in-1, Power Cool, Power Freeze

    The Voltas Beko 563 L side-by-side refrigerator offers spacious storage for larger households, along with frost-free cooling and an inverter compressor. Its Active Fresh Blue Light is designed to help preserve freshness, while the Air Clean Filter helps keep the air inside cleaner. Toughened glass shelves, multiple racks and electronic controls add convenience.

    Specifications

    CAPACITY
    563 L
    COOLING
    Frost-Free Side-by-Side, Multi Air Flow
    SMART FEATURES
    LED Display, Electronic Temperature Control
    COMPRESSOR
    ProSmart Inverter Compressor
    SPECIAL FEATURES
    Active Fresh Blue Light, Air Clean Filter, Dual Twist Ice Tray

    The Godrej 600 L side-by-side refrigerator combines ample storage with smart features for everyday convenience. Its AI-enabled functions, digital touch panel and smart convertible zones offer flexibility as storage needs change. Frost-free cooling, a 3-star energy rating, and toughened glass shelves make it well-suited to larger households.

    Specifications

    CAPACITY
    600 L
    COOLING
    Frost-Free Side-by-Side
    SMART FEATURES
    AI, Digital Touch Panel
    COMPRESSOR
    Inverter Compressor
    SPECIAL FEATURES
    Smart Convertible Zones, Toughened Glass Shelves, Chiller Tray, Anti-Bacterial Gasket

    Q1. Should I buy a side-by-side refrigerator if I have a large family?

    A side-by-side model makes sense if you need substantial storage or regularly buy groceries in bulk. Models generally offer 500 litres or more, making them better suited to larger households.

    Q2. What should I prioritise when choosing a side-by-side refrigerator?

    Start with capacity and available kitchen space, then consider the compressor, energy rating and cooling system. Features such as convertible storage and smart controls are useful if they match how you use your refrigerator.

    How Do These Refrigerators Stack Up?

    Product

    Capacity

    Cooling

    Compressor

    Midea 563 L Frost Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator563 LFrost-Free Side-by-Side, Multi Air FlowInverter Compressor
    Samsung 653 L Frost Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator, Refined Inox653 LTwin Cooling PlusDigital Inverter Compressor
    Haier 540 L Frost Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator540 LFrost-Free Side-by-Side, 360° Magic CoolingInverter Compressor
    Samsung 653 L Frost Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator, Black DOI653 LTwin Cooling PlusDigital Inverter Compressor
    Voltas Beko 563 L Frost Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator563 LFrost-Free Side-by-Side, Multi Air FlowProSmart Inverter Compressor
    Godrej 600 L Frost Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator600 LFrost-Free Side-by-SideInverter Compressor
    FAQs for choosing the right side-by-side refrigerator
    Measure the refrigerator's width, depth, and height, and leave enough clearance for the doors to open fully. Side-by-side models are generally wider than standard refrigerators, so kitchen space should be checked before buying.
    An inverter compressor can adjust its cooling output according to demand, which can help reduce noise and electricity consumption. It is a useful feature if the refrigerator will run continuously in a large household.
    A convertible model can be useful if your storage needs change throughout the year. Some refrigerators let you turn freezer space into additional fridge storage, giving you more flexibility when you have less frozen food to store.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    HT Tech Power List Awards 2026
    • Shubh Bhushan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shubh Bhushan

      Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism. Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.Read More

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