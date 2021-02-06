Tricity buzz: Tracker on all those making, or faking, news

Students submit answer sheets, PU puts off exams due to glitch

Memes trolling Panjab University have again started doing the rounds on social media after the exams of environment and road safety education and violence against women and children were put off on Friday due to a technical glitch. Students had even submitted their answer sheets when the exam was postponed.

An extension for Chandigarh MC commissioner?

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation special general house meeting on the budget was a speedy affair with some tense moments when BJP councillors and a Congress member exchanged barbs. But the members burst out laughing when former mayor Rajesh Kalia, while praising the budget, told mayor Ravi Kant Sharma and MC commissioner KK Yadav, “Aap dono ki jodi bani rahe (May this partnership continue).” Sharma was quick to respond, “Aap chahete hei commissioner sahab gets an extension (You want the commissioner to get an extension).” Yadav’s three-year term ends this May.

High-flying Mohali mayoral nominee does not own a car

Punjab cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu’s brother, Amarjeet SinghSidhu, who is the Congress mayoral candidate in the Mohali municipal corporation elections, has declared he does not own a car in an affidavit filed before the returning officer last week. Popular as Jeeti, he is a liquor contractor and runs a real estate business. A director in the SAS Nagar Central Cooperative Bank Limited, he is often seen travelling in style in a Toyota Fortuner. Incidentally, former mayor and real estate baron Kulwant Singh, who heads the Azad Group in these elections, owns assets worth ₹248 crore but does not own a car either. He has only two two-wheelers in his name!

Meet the real garbage collectors

During a recent meeting with members of the Chandigarh Residents Association Welfare Federation (Crawfed), Chandigarh mayor Ravi Kant Sharma shared an interesting perspective on garbage collectors. “We call them kudewalas (garbage collectors) when it is we who are the real kudewalas. The garbage collectors are swachhta walas (sanitation staff) who help ensure our homes and surroundings are clean.” The mayor assured the residents at the meeting that the garbage collectors will retain their jobs in the new system of collection and will continue to be posted in localities where they have been working.

PGI’s Manju Dhandapani feted for role in neuroscience nursing

To celebrate 2020 as the Year of the Nurse and Midwife, Manju Dhandapani, a lecturer at the National Institute of Nursing Education, a World Health Organisation (WHO) collaboration centre at PGIMER, and secretary, Society of Indian Neuroscience Nurses, is among the notable nurses and midwives doing extraordinary work in their field and communities. Dhandapani has specialised in neuroscience nursing and possesses extensive experience in critical care nursing, clinical research and education. She strives to make significant and lasting contributions to both neuroscience nursing research and practice in India, and has been instrumental in conducting in-service education, initiating a nurse-led neurosurgery clinic, and developing specialised roles for neuro nurses, such as neurosurgery nurse counsellor and stroke nurse.

Inputs by Hillary Victor, Munieshwer A Sagar, Rajanbir Singh, Amanjeet Singh and Dar Ovais