Chandigarh tricity area logs 200 Covid cases

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 22, 2023 01:57 AM IST

At 75, Chandigarh reported the maximum cases, followed by Mohali with 66 and Panchkula with 59. The fresh cases took tricity’s active cases up from 1,076 to 1,103 over the past 24 hours.

The tricity recorded 200 Covid-19 cases on Friday, down from 251 cases the day before.

Currently, as many as 504 people are infected in Mohali, 327 in Chandigarh and 272 in Panchkula. (HT File)
Currently, as many as 504 people are infected in Mohali, 327 in Chandigarh and 272 in Panchkula.

