Tricity cricket fans all set to bleed blue

As India prepares to face Australia in the highly-anticipated ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 finals, fans across tricity are all set to embrace the cricket fervour. Numerous restaurants, bar and breweries, and clubs in the region are hosting live broadcast of the match, while also providing a plethora of offers on food and beverages.

Radisson, Mohali, are holding live streaming at the lawns from 2pm onwards at ₹1,000 entry fee per person, with ₹500 redeemable at food counters. Their team added that the Members discount will not be applicable.

“At Hops ’N Grains Microbrewery (Panchkula and Mohali) and The Great Bear Kitchen & Microbrewery, Chandigarh, we are holding live screenings. The company of good food and freshly brewed craft beer is sure to enhance the match viewing experience,” says Priyanka Gupta, co-founder, Hops n Grains and The Great Bear Kitchen & Microbrewery.

“While people enjoy the game, they can warm up with our special winter menu, which includes broccoli soup, avocado salsa with baked tortilla chips, lamb shorba, thecha paneer tikka, paneer quinoa balls, masala mutton with parotta, and sukha prawn masala with appam. The feast can be flushed down with peach beer or hot toddy. And while you’re at it, don’t forget to try the plum pudding,” she adds.

Taco Bell, Kamaa Cafe, and Gymkhana Club are holding live screening of the match but there’s no special offer on food or beverages planned as of now.

“In honour of the World Cup finals, JW Marriott, Chandigarh has geared up to showcase the match at our outlet. Our in-house microbrewery, 35 BrewHouse will offer outdoor live screening alongside exclusive combos featuring freshly-brewed drinks and delectable Indian cricket-themed cuisine, including ‘The Gully Shot’, ‘Out of Stadium’, ‘Innings Break’, and ‘What a Six’ combos, priced at ₹2,499. The entire restaurant will be adorned with cricket-themed decorations as well for an immersive experience,” says Sanjeev Ranjan, director (food and beverage), JW Marriott, Chandigarh.

One can also watch the finals live at The Chambers, Club Bar, TV Lounge and on giant LED screens at Club Lawns, Chandigarh Club, Sector 1. They will also set up photo-booth, face painting stall, and provide special offers on food and beverages. If the visitors are wearing Team India’s colours, they will also be eligible for a lucky draw to win special prizes. Special decor, dhol and bhangra perforances, etc have also been done for the occasion.