Tricity, feel the warmth of the winter sun through art

Dhoop, a unique art exhibition that aims at initiating a conversation about art and providing an artistically-charged platform for artists to showcase their work, has kick started at 105Arts Gallery, Sector 11, Chandigarh. Some of the artworks on display at the art show

“Gulzar’s words, ‘Jaade ke din the, khidki khuli thi aur dhoop aa rahi thi’ envelop me in a warm embrace and I cannot help but let this ‘dhoop’ walk into my life. That’s how we arrived at the theme of this show, which is our way of welcoming the lovely Chandigarh winter,” says the curator of the show, Mehak Bhan.

This November, she tells us, the gallery is also celebrating two years of its “artistic existence”. Featuring 14 extraordinary Indian contemporary artists, the show will also include a stimulating workshop by artist Naina Maithani and a musical evening by young music talents of tricity.

“From the evocative works of Madhuri Kathe and Madhuri Bhaduri; the intricate details spun by Sivabalan, Madan Meena, and Biplab Sarkar; and the bold abstractions of Naina Maithani and Somenath Maity, to the harmonious juxtaposition of strength and love in Basuki Dasgupta’s canvases, the tranquil stillness in Shubhra Das’s works, a sense of serenity with mystery in Amol Pawar’s strokes, from the enigmatic and enthralling canvasses and sculptures of G Subramanian and P Gnana to Bandana nudging us beyond our comfort zones, tapping into our innermost voices, Dhoop endeavours to light up the visitors’ heart and soul,” she says.

“When sunlight streams in, it appears as a moment of tranquil stillness but is also a time of renewal, new beginnings, and rejoicing. Similarly, gazing upon these art pieces is nothing short of enchantment — an opportunity to glean new perspectives, to witness the world through different eyes and nourish one’s heart and mind,” says Mehak.

Artist Madan Meena says his works are influenced by the artistic heritage of his native state, Rajasthan. “While the style is traditional, my subjects are contemporary. Art, to me, is a way to express self. It is an amalgamation of personal and social. Art is also a constant process of learning and unlearning a lot of things in order to stay relevant,” he said.

Fellow artist Rahim Mirza talks about his unique association with leaves, a connection that started as a coincidence but has now become a profound exploration of larger truths in life. “It is through the intricate depictions of leaves and their delicate textures that I delve deep into the intricacies of one’s existence, their impermanence, and their interconnectedness,” he says.

Artist Bandana Kumari, whose mythical works capture the compassion and strength hidden in the feminine, communicates the idea of this powerful woman through a figure inspired by her father addressing her as “Sher Beti”. Her art tells stories of strength, resilience, and harmonious coexistence of humans and nature.

Each piece in the show comes from the masters of thought, emotion, and technique and strives to forge a personal connection with the beholder, stirring a visceral response, infusing life and light into weary souls, says a visitor.

Catch It Live:

What: Dhoop, an art exhibition

Where: 105Arts Gallery, #105, Sector 11, Chandigarh

On till: November 10

Timings: 11am to 6pm

Entry free

