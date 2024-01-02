Tricity golfer Heena to represent India in international championship

Tricity golfer Heena Kang, who is ranked no.1 in the Indian Golf Union (IGU) Final Ladies Amateur Order of Merit List-2023, has been selected to represent India in the 2024 Men’s and Women’s Australian Master of the Amateurs Championship at Southern Golf Club scheduled to be held from January 8 to January 12. Golfer Heena Kang. (HT Photo)

She would also take part in The Adidas Australian Amateur Championship at Yarra Yarra GC and Keysborough, VIC from January 14 to 19, 2024.

“I am excited to take part in two equally prestigious competitions and am confident to bring laurels for the nation, Haryana and tricity,” said Kang, who hails from Panchkula and is being coached by Laurence Brotheridge from the United Kingdom.

Heena started golfing at the age of 10 in 2013.

Kang, who practises at CGA Golf Range, Chandigarh Golf Club and her home course Panchkula Golf Club, won Chandigarh Golf Club Junior Golf Tournament-2015. She secured first position in the North Zone Indian Golf Union Sub Junior and Feeder Tour 2015 Junior Championship.

She also got the first position in the North Zone Indian Golf Union Sub Junior and Feeder Tour-2016. Reflecting on her achievements, Heena said, “It is all about perseverance and consistency in your efforts.” “I have always tried to strike a balance between my studies and golf and have never compromised with consistency,” added Heena, who won the 26th Punjab Open Ladies Amateur Golf Championship-2019 and the 12th Albatross International Golf Championship-2021, 2nd position in the IGU Western India Ladies and junior girls Golf Championship, 2023, 3rd position in the IGU Rotary Southern India Ladies and Junior girls golf Championship- 2023 and 2nd position in the IGU Haryana ladies and Junior girls golf tournament- 2023 national tournaments.