Tricity in dengue grip again, Panchkula worst-affected
Data shared by UT health department confirms 129 cases of dengue so far, including nine cases on Tuesday. In Mohali, total 229 cases have been reported, of which 18 tested positive today. The district has witnessed one death.
Dengue has started taking a toll on the health of tricity residents, with cases shooting up in September. So far this, 668 dengue infections and two deaths have been reported from the three jurisdictions, of which nearly half are from Panchkula. A major chunk of these cases have surfaced in the first 13 days of September.
Panchkula has reported 330 cases -- the maximum in the tricity -- and a death. On Tuesday, 12 persons were admitted to hospitals and 26 new cases were reported in the district.
Sudden spike in September
Data shared by the Panchkula health department shows 202 new cases in the last 13 days, as the count of dengue here was 128 till August 31.
The worst impacted areas are Kalka and Pinjore, from where over 80% cases are being reported. Out of 330, 261 cases have been reported from these two areas (see box)
The health department also stated that the vector-borne disease (VBD) team visited 2,460 houses on Tuesday and collected 165 samples. So far, 1.3 lakh houses have been inspected by the teams and 3,369 samples have been collected.
New dengue wards have been established in SDH Kalka and Urban Poly Clinic, Pinjore. Six health teams have been constituted at Kheda Sita Ram, which is the worst-affected area of Kalka.
Chief medical officer (CMO) Mukta Kumar said that a new testing lab has been set up in Kalka, wherein samples are being tested from 8am to 8pm. Additional staff has also been sent.
Erratic water-supply reason one of the causes
CMO Kumar further said: “The main reason why Kheda Sita Ram is affected badly is due to the erratic water supply in the area. People complain of shortage of water supply because of which they store water for weeks. Open containers filled with water are a common sight here and this is the reason behind the spread of dengue.”
She said most residents here are labourers who work in factories in Parwanoo.
The teams have asked them to at least change utensils within a week or filter water every week, but they have any time. They leave early morning and reach late night.
The doctor said that she had requested Panchkula municipal corporation several times to supply water daily to this area, so that people don’t have to store water. “But till date, there is no improvement on ground,” Dr Mukta said.
Clogged drains are another reason.
-
Dozen students injured, three critical in SUV-cash van collision
At least twelve students sustained injuries on Monday evening when a Bolero SUV carrying them collided with a cash van near Kolhuwa crossing under Khukhundu police station of district Deoria of Gorakhpur division. According to police sources, one dozen students of Bahadur Yadav Memorial PG College were returning to Deoria after taking part in a farewell party when the incident happened. The injured are undergoing treatment and the police have started investigation into the incident.
-
Experts hold session on sepsis at DMCH in Ludhiana
To mark World Sepsis Day, the department of microbiology of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) organised an awareness session on Tuesday. Speaking about sepsis, experts said it occurs when the body's response to an infection injures its own tissues and organs. It may lead to shock, multi-organ failure or even death, if not treated. A quiz was also organised on the occasion and Dr Ramandeep Singh (surgery) was declared winner.
-
Indian Swachhta league: Authorities urge residents to contribute towards ‘garbage-free’ Ludhiana
Participating in the first-ever Indian Swachhta league, the district municipal corporation has urged residents to join the 'Ludhiana Lions' team formed by the MC to vie in the inter-city competition— announced by the union ministry of housing and urban affairs— towards building garbage-free cities . Under the initiative, different events will be organised by the civic body on September 17, including cleanliness drive, drawing competitions, cycle rally, nukkad natak etc, at Nehru Rose garden.
-
AKTU to provide technical support to state in water management
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University will provide technical support in water management to the state government. UP jal shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, during a meeting with AKTU vice chancellor Professor Pradeep Kumar Mishra, asked the technical university to cooperate with the government in water management. The VC has promised for providing AKTU's cooperation so that the work of water management could be executed properly.
-
Letter to CJI: OBA president opposes elevation of SC lawyers as HC judges
The president of the Oudh Bar Association of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has opposed the elevation of advocates practicing at the Supreme Court as judges of the Allahabad high court. Chaudhary's letter to the CJI comes days after president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Vikas Singh gave a statement advocating elevation of Supreme Court advocates as judges of high court.
