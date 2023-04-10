Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / With 112 new Covid cases, Tricity’s active infection count nearing 600

With 112 new Covid cases, Tricity’s active infection count nearing 600

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 10, 2023 03:51 AM IST

Panchkula, with 60 cases, remained the biggest contributor to the fresh case tally, followed by Chandigarh with 34 and Mohali with 18.

The tricity recorded a massive jump in fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, with 112 cases surfacing. With this, the tricity’s active case tally has reached 577.

On Saturday, it had recorded 87 new cases.

The new cases in Chandigarh were detected in Sector 5, 7, 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, 23,25, 35, 42, 45, Burail, Dadumajra, Daria, Dhanas, Hallomajra, Kaimbwala, Khurda Lahora, Maloya, Manimajra, Mauli Jagran and Ramdarbar. The UT has 168 active infections.

In Mohali, the number of active cases reached 190, out of which 189 patients are under home isolation, while one is hospitalised. On Sunday, the health department collected 155 samples for testing.

Panchkula has the maximum number of active cases at 219. While 214 patients are under home isolation, five are hospitalized. On Sunday, 501 samples were collected for testing by the health department.

In view of the rapidly rising Covid infections, Panchkula deputy commissioner and Mansa Devi Shrine Board chief administrator Mahavir Kaushik has asked devotees visiting temples to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

He, however, added that people need not panic and advised them to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and avoid crowded places as far as possible.

covid-19 chandigarh deputy commissioner dhanas maloya manimajra mohali panchkula testing tricity ut
