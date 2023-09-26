Tricity taps into Oktoberfest mania!

As the leaves start to don their amber hues and the scent of fall fills the air, tricity is gearing up for Oktoberfest – a grand event for all beer lovers! And when you combine the joy of beer with the comfort of the company of friends and good food, you get the ultimate experience. So, grab your lederhosen and prepare for an unforgettable experience! Free-flowing drinks, fun activities, exciting discounts and live music are a part of the celebrations (Photos: Instagram)

Lava Bar at Taj Chandigarh is celebrating the festival of beer with flavours that are sure to awaken your taste buds and quench your thirst in the company of upbeat live music. The event celebrations will start on October 3 and go on till the 30th from 7:30pm till 11:30pm. Advance reservation is a must. They have a 2+1 offer which is valid for select fermented premium beverages only.

An Oktoberfest extravaganza is on at the 35 Brewhouse, at JW Marriott Chandigarh as well. As you savour their bottomless, freshly brewed beers, you must also prepare your taste buds for an indulgent culinary journey. Their special menu has an array of dishes, including mouth-watering Frankfurter sausages, crispy Schnitzel, irresistible pretzels, delectable plant-based sausages, delicious apple strudel, and much more. “Every bite and sip pays homage to the iconic carnival that Munich is famous for. Also, it is an immersive experience as the staff adorns traditional attire to lift your spirits and transport you to the heart of the festival. Elevating the festive atmosphere is their live music that will serenade your senses,” says Sanjeev Ranjan, director F&B. The celebrations are on every day till October 3, 12pm onwards.

Hyatt Regency, Chandigarh is also organising ‘Bottoms up from Bavaria’, a fusion Oktoberfest. Grab your pints, bottles, or glasses and join in to celebrate the joys of freshly-brewed draught beer, while grooving to foot-thumping beats and relishing on a hearty spread straight from the grills. The food ranges from cheesy pizza and mouth-watering pasta to delectable desserts. One can grab unlimited beer at just ₹899 as part of the festivities. The celebrations are on till October 6, from 6:30pm to 11:30pm.

Some of tricity’s trendsetting microbreweries, Hops n Grains (Panchkula and Mohali) and the Great Bear and Kitchen, Chandigarh, have also kicked off the festivities with three brand new beers, starting with one of the first beers brewed in Cologne, Germany – the Kolsch Beer. Keeping the tradition of only beers from Munich being allowed to be served at the Oktoberfest alive, the brewery has brought to tricity the dark German lager, the Munich lager, and the full-bodied Marzen beer that has its roots in Bavaria. “Every year, we welcome the grand old festivities with fresh brews and a festive menu to set the mood,” says Priyanka Gupta, co-founder of the microbreweries. We are offering a well-balanced roll of dishes from delectable vegetarian cigar rolls to German chicken Schnitzel, from beer batter fish and fries to delish lager mutton khurchan. Among cocktails, Gupta says, one must try our spiced rum and house lager concoction, Beer Me Up; and the adults-only drink, X-Rated.

So, if you’re looking for a true Oktoberfest experience, now is the time for a memorable celebration. Whether you prefer indulging in wurst and weizen breakfasts or enjoying craft beer, tricity has a little something to offer everyone. ‘Prost!’ to a hop-tastic Oktoberfest in the City Beautiful!

