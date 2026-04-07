‘Tricked into war’: Two Jammu youths who went to Russia return in body bags

Close on the heels of the cremation of a 23-year-old youth, allegedly coerced into the Russian Army before being killed during the ongoing war with Ukraine, three distraught families have claimed that their sons were lured into a well-knit trap by some women Russian agents. Both, Maninder and Sachin, went to Russia on student visa and were working part-time. (File)

A pall of gloom descended on Khour village of Akhnoor when the mortal remains of Sachin Khajuria, 23, were cremated on Sunday.

A 12th-pass, Sachin, had left for Moscow on August 5, 2025 on a study visa with a dream to bring home prosperity. “My brother was lured into a trap by a female Russian agent who promised him good money if he worked as a porter with the Russian Army. My brother didn’t realise the perils and signed an agreement written in Russian,” said Koushal Khajuria, 22, Sachin’s younger brother.

Koushal said his brother was then taken to a Russian Army camp for 10 to 15 days for training before being pushed into the war against Ukraine. “On March 28 we received a call from Russia informing us about his death. He is gone forever and we are in never-ending agonising pain and grief,” said Koushal.

Koushal expressed regret that all their pleas for help to the external affairs ministry, BJP MP, and concerned quarters didn’t yield any results. “Cabinet minister Satish Sharma had come home on Sunday for condolences and assured us of help but these assurances largely remain platitudes,” he added.

A Sikh youth Maninder Singh, 23, of Agwan village in RS Pura sector of Jammu also met a similar fate.

“My brother Maninder went to Moscow in December 2024 on a student visa. Things remained smooth for the next six to seven months, during which he also sent a good amount home to his elderly parents. But around August 4-5, 2025, he joined the Russian Army after a woman agent convinced him he can earn good money,” said Sandeep Singh, 32, Maninder’s cousin.

“Maninder signed the agreement written in Russian. He told us only to be reprimanded but by then the damage had been done. Even if he wanted to, he could not have backed out,” said Sandeep.

However, the copy of the contract never reached his family.

Sandeep informed that Maninder was taken about 1,200 km away from Moscow to a training camp on the Russia-Ukraine border before being sent to war. “While we received his almost decomposed body in February this year after a hard toil and undergoing DNA sampling, his date of death in the document was recorded as August 28, 2025, which means he died shortly after joining the army,” said Sandeep.

Sandeep Singh, a BSF jawan himself, said that the batch number on Maninder’s neck helped the Russian Army identify him.

“It appears that poor Indian youth who go to Russia on student visas for part-time jobs are on the radar of a well-knit racket of women agents,” he said.

He also expressed regrets over the lukewarm response of the Centre and Indian embassy in Moscow.

“We have sent numerous e-mails to the Indian embassy in Moscow to help us get the copy of the contract signed between Maninder and the Russian army but we aren’t getting any response. The copy is needed to stake a claim for compensation,” he said.

While two families mourn the loss of their loved ones, family of Sumeet Sharma, 23, of Manyal Brahmana in Jhiri area of Jammu has no clue of their son, who is missing since September 2025.

“On September 18, 2025, we talked to him over the phone, and he has remained missing since then. He had also been tricked into the Russian Army by a similar modus operandi. We ran from pillar to post and even filed a case in the apex court but no relief has been provided to us yet,” said Mukeet Sharma, 24, Sumeet’s brother.

A video clip by many youths from Jammu and Punjab have also gone viral over social sites wherein the youth were seen making an SOS appeal to the Indian authorities to save them.

Meanwhile, another youth from the Marh area of Jammu district, Atul Sharma, who had also gone to Moscow and was allegedly coerced into the Russian Army, has safely reached home.