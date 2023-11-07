Trio booked for attacking shopkeeper, family in Mohali’s Sector 88

Police on Sunday booked three people for allegedly attacking a Mohali-based shopkeeper and his family members. The absconding accused have been booked under Sections 323, 451, 294, 506, 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sohana police station in Mohali. (iStock)

The accused have been identified as Gurjit Singh of Mohali, Deepika Sharma of Himachal Pradesh. One of their aides, meanwhile, is yet to be identified.

The victim, Pawan Bishnoi, who runs a grocery store at Purab Premium Apartments in Sector 88, told police that he had helped Deepika find a rented accommodation on a request by Gurjit, adding, “However, three other girlsand a boy started living there without informing anyone and the owner of the room objected to it.”

Shortly after Pawan conveyed the house owner’s message to Gurjit, the accused trio showed up at his shop.

“They started abusing me and threatened me. When I asked them listen to the house owner, they attacked me. When my parents and brother tried to intervene, they stabbed my brother with a sharp-edged weapon, following which he was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 69. He is undergoing treatment for serious injuries,” the complainant told the police.

The absconding accused have been booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 451 (house trespassing), 294 (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (act done by several persons) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sohana policestation.

