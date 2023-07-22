Trio shoots at two youths at busy Zirakpur market

Three unidentified assailants shot at two men at Metro Plaza Citi Market located in Zirakpur’s busy Lohgarh area on Friday evening. The bullet-riddled car of the victims. While one is critical after getting shot in the chest, the other suffered a bullet wound in the thigh. (HT Photo)

The injured youths were identified as Inderjit Singh of Nawanshahr and Satinder Singh of Ludhiana. Shot in the chest, Inderjit remains critical at a private hospital in Zirakpur, while Satinder was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh, for a bullet injury in the thigh.

According to police, prima facie, the attack appeared to be a fallout of personal rivalry.

Investigators said the shooters carried out the crime in a planned manner. As per information, Inderjit and Satinder arrived at the market in a Maruti Suzuki Swift car around 4.45 pm to meet someone.

In the meantime, the three shooters, two of them clean shaved and one turbaned, also reached the market and waited in the parking lot.

As Inderjit and Satinder walked out of the market after 15 minutes and got in their car to leave, the trio opened indiscriminate fire at the duo, sending visitors at the complex scurrying for cover.

As per eyewitnesses, the assailants opened fire from both the front and rear of the youths’ car. The entire incident was captured in CCTV cameras installed in the parking lot.

Inderjit, who was driving the vehicle, was shot in the chest, while Satinder, who was sitting next to him, sustained a bullet injury on the thigh.

Despite being shot, Inderjit managed to drive the car to Amcare Hospital in Zirakpur, while Satinder was shifted to GMCH-32. Police responded to the scene on being informed and recovered four empty shells.

Superintendent of police (Rural) Manpreet Singh and deputy superintendent of police Bikramjit Singh Brar said the CCTV footage had been procured and investigation had been launched to identify the attackers.

On July 16, two masked men had shot dead a 21-year-old student of Chandigarh University after knocking on the door of his rented accommodation in Sarpanch Colony, Bhagomajra, Kharar. Four bullets had hit the victim, Anuj, in the cheek, chest, ribs and a leg. Another student of the varsity had also sustained a bullet wound in the attack. A week later, police are still groping in the dark about the identity of the shooters.

