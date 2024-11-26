Truck claims life of female bike taxi passenger in Mohali

A female Rapido bike taxi passenger was killed after the two-wheeler was hit by a Verka truck near Chawla Chowk in Phase 7 on Sunday night. The truck driver, identified as Salman Khan of Cholta Khurd, Mohali, was arrested. (HT Photo)

The victim, Parvinder Kaur, 25, hailed from Fatehabad, Haryana.

According to police, she was headed to her home town to attend the wedding of her cousin on Monday. For this, Kaur, who worked in a private company in Mohali, booked a bike taxi through Rapido.

Driver Gurjit Singh picked her up from Sector 80 to drop her at the inter-state bus terminus in Sector 17, Chandigarh, from where her bus was scheduled to leave at 3.50 am.

But when the bike reached near Chawla Chowk in Phase 7, a Verka truck coming from the Phase 3/5 light point rammed into the two-wheeler.

Both Kaur and Singh were rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali, by onlookers. But Kaur was declared dead. Singh remains under treatment.

He was booked under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (driving any vehicle, or rides, on any public way in a manner so rash or negligent as to endanger human life), 125 (A) (act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others), 324 (4) (mischief and thereby causes loss or damage to the amount of ₹20,000 and more but less than ₹1 lakh) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Mataur police station.