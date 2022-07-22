Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Truck hits teen after driver suffers heart attack in Punjab’s Dhakoli
chandigarh news

Truck hits teen after driver suffers heart attack in Punjab’s Dhakoli

Not realising his medical emergency, passers-by beat up truck driver, who died later; 14-year-old girl hospitalised for arm injuries
The truck driver, identified as Sham Sunder, 49, was thrashed by onlookers unwary of his medical emergency and he was later declared dead at a government hospital, said police. (HT Photo)
The truck driver, identified as Sham Sunder, 49, was thrashed by onlookers unwary of his medical emergency and he was later declared dead at a government hospital, said police. (HT Photo)
Published on Jul 22, 2022 02:46 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A 14-year-old girl’s arm was crushed by a truck after its driver suffered a heart attack and lost control of the vehicle in Dhakoli on Thursday.

The truck driver, identified as Sham Sunder, 49, was thrashed by onlookers unwary of his medical emergency and he was later declared dead at a government hospital, said police.

Sunder was a native of Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh.

Dhakoli SHO sub-inspector Hardeep Singh said Sunder was on his way when he suffered a heart attack and lost control of the vehicle near the Dhakoli railway crossing. The truck ended up hitting Aarti Kumari, 14, a student of Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Dhakoli, who was walking back home.

While the truck driver’s condition went unnoticed, the girl was rushed to the Dhakoli community health centre, where doctors referred her to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh. From there, she was referred to PGIMER due to serious injuries to her arm.

The truck driver, after his beating by onlookers, was taken to the Dera Bassi civil hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead and confirmed that he had suffered a heart attack, the SHO said.

He added that no FIR had been lodged as the girl’s parents had not given a statement. The body of the truck driver has been kept at mortuary of the Dera Bassi civil hospital for autopsy. His family members have been informed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The accused former government school teacher is already lodged in jail in a fraud case. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Ludhiana: Govt school teacher duped of 40 lakh by colleague

    A former government teacher and Ajit Singh's aides have been booked for duping his ex-colleague of ₹40 lakh on the pretext of securing a job for her daughter in the World Bank. The accused have been identified as Ajit Singh and Harleen Kaur alias Harpreet Kaur from Khanna and Amarjot Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib. Ajit was a a suspected government teacher and is already lodged in jail in another fraud case.

  • Officials said the Ludhiana health department team has also identified 97 high-risk areas where larvae of aedes aegypti mosquitoes was found this year and asked MC to start fogging at the earliest. (Representative image)

    Ludhiana: 43 mosquito-breeding hotspots identified

    The Ludhiana health department has identified 43 hotspots for mosquito breeding in the city from where dengue cases are reported every year and prepared a report, which has been submitted to municipal corporation. Six city residents, including two doctors, have tested positive for dengue this year till now.

  • The suspect fired two shots, but the victim managed to dodge them. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Ludhiana: Former Machhiwara municipal council president booked for murder bid

    Former president of Machhiwara municipal council Daljit Singh Gill has been booked for firing at a liquor contractor on Tuesday night. Gill had been booked by Machhiwara police after eight cartons of illicit liquor were recovered from his farm house. He suspected that Kundra, had passed on information about him to the cops.

  • Residents of New Kundanpuri in Ludhiana, which falls along the Buddh Nullah, clearing the water out of their homes. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

    Ludhiana: Water enters houses as Buddha Nullah overflows after heavy rain

    After the city witnessed heavy rainfall, water mixed with sewage entered houses in areas along Buddha Nullah, including New Kundanpuri and Peeru Banda Mohalla. The main drain of the city overflowed from the point near new Kundanpuri. Residents, including children, were seen flushing out the accumulated water from their houses using buckets and mugs. They said water entered their houses at around 1.30 am and they spent the night trying to drain it out.

  • Municipal corporation workers trying to clear out water from under the bridge near Chand Cinema Hall in Ludhiana on Thursday (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

    148.2 mm rainfall washes away Ludhiana MC’s monsoon preparedness claims

    The municipal corporation's tall claims of monsoon preparedness were washed away by 148.2 mm rainfall on Thursday morning, as most areas of the city were left completely inundated . Acute water logging was witnessed in areas including Chandigarh Road, Ferozepur Road, New Kundanpuri area, Old GT Road near Clock Tower, Dugri and Gill Road. The area near Clock Tower got waterlogged despite installation of storm sewer lines.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out