Truck hits teen after driver suffers heart attack in Punjab’s Dhakoli
A 14-year-old girl’s arm was crushed by a truck after its driver suffered a heart attack and lost control of the vehicle in Dhakoli on Thursday.
The truck driver, identified as Sham Sunder, 49, was thrashed by onlookers unwary of his medical emergency and he was later declared dead at a government hospital, said police.
Sunder was a native of Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh.
Dhakoli SHO sub-inspector Hardeep Singh said Sunder was on his way when he suffered a heart attack and lost control of the vehicle near the Dhakoli railway crossing. The truck ended up hitting Aarti Kumari, 14, a student of Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Dhakoli, who was walking back home.
While the truck driver’s condition went unnoticed, the girl was rushed to the Dhakoli community health centre, where doctors referred her to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh. From there, she was referred to PGIMER due to serious injuries to her arm.
The truck driver, after his beating by onlookers, was taken to the Dera Bassi civil hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead and confirmed that he had suffered a heart attack, the SHO said.
He added that no FIR had been lodged as the girl’s parents had not given a statement. The body of the truck driver has been kept at mortuary of the Dera Bassi civil hospital for autopsy. His family members have been informed.
-
Ludhiana: Govt school teacher duped of ₹40 lakh by colleague
A former government teacher and Ajit Singh's aides have been booked for duping his ex-colleague of ₹40 lakh on the pretext of securing a job for her daughter in the World Bank. The accused have been identified as Ajit Singh and Harleen Kaur alias Harpreet Kaur from Khanna and Amarjot Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib. Ajit was a a suspected government teacher and is already lodged in jail in another fraud case.
-
Ludhiana: 43 mosquito-breeding hotspots identified
The Ludhiana health department has identified 43 hotspots for mosquito breeding in the city from where dengue cases are reported every year and prepared a report, which has been submitted to municipal corporation. Six city residents, including two doctors, have tested positive for dengue this year till now.
-
Ludhiana: Former Machhiwara municipal council president booked for murder bid
Former president of Machhiwara municipal council Daljit Singh Gill has been booked for firing at a liquor contractor on Tuesday night. Gill had been booked by Machhiwara police after eight cartons of illicit liquor were recovered from his farm house. He suspected that Kundra, had passed on information about him to the cops.
-
Ludhiana: Water enters houses as Buddha Nullah overflows after heavy rain
After the city witnessed heavy rainfall, water mixed with sewage entered houses in areas along Buddha Nullah, including New Kundanpuri and Peeru Banda Mohalla. The main drain of the city overflowed from the point near new Kundanpuri. Residents, including children, were seen flushing out the accumulated water from their houses using buckets and mugs. They said water entered their houses at around 1.30 am and they spent the night trying to drain it out.
-
148.2 mm rainfall washes away Ludhiana MC’s monsoon preparedness claims
The municipal corporation's tall claims of monsoon preparedness were washed away by 148.2 mm rainfall on Thursday morning, as most areas of the city were left completely inundated . Acute water logging was witnessed in areas including Chandigarh Road, Ferozepur Road, New Kundanpuri area, Old GT Road near Clock Tower, Dugri and Gill Road. The area near Clock Tower got waterlogged despite installation of storm sewer lines.
