Ludhiana: Impounded truck stolen from police station

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 01, 2023 12:02 AM IST

In a major embarrassment to the police, a truck impounded by the traffic police for violation of rules has been stolen from the Sahnewal police station.

As the truck was too big to be parked inside the police station, they had parked it alongside the compound wall. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The police suspect that the driver of the truck had driven away the vehicle, which was parked alongside the compound wall of the police station.

The Sahnewal police lodged an FIR case under section 379 of the IPC against the driver of the truck, identified as Raja Ram of Jalla village of Bikaner in Rajasthan on the statement of ASI Anil Kumar, who is munshi at the police station.

The ASI stated that the traffic police had impounded a truck on April 27 for violating traffic rules and gave it in their custody. As the truck was too big to be parked inside the police station, they had parked it alongside the compound wall.

He said that on April 29 they were shocked when they did not find the truck. When enquired at night munshi Head Constable Gurdeep Singh and Sentry Dharminder Kumar stated that the driver of the truck had approached them on April 28 and requested them to release the vehicle. They told him that the truck could be released only after the orders of the court following which he left.

