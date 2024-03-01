 Truck mows down 3 in Yamunanagar - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Truck mows down 3 in Yamunanagar

Truck mows down 3 in Yamunanagar

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Mar 01, 2024 07:12 AM IST

“The truck, due to its high speed, got unbalanced and mowed down three of them, who died on the spot. The public gathered and held driver Sawarjit alias Sonu, who was handed over to the police,” he said. A case was registered at Yamunanagar’s Chhachhrauli police station, and autopsies conducted, police said.

Three men, who were part of a wedding procession (baraat), died after an over-speeding truck reportedly hit them while they were standing outside a banquet hall in Yamunanagar’s Chhachhrauli sub-division on Wednesday night.

Three men, who were part of a wedding procession (baraat), died after an over-speeding truck reportedly hit them while they were standing outside a banquet hall in Yamunanagar’s Chhachhrauli sub-division on Wednesday night. (HT Photo)
Three men, who were part of a wedding procession (baraat), died after an over-speeding truck reportedly hit them while they were standing outside a banquet hall in Yamunanagar’s Chhachhrauli sub-division on Wednesday night. (HT Photo)

The deceased were identified as Karan and Arun Kumar, both residents of Yamunanagar, and Shiv Pujan from Ambala. While Karan and Shiv were part of a video production team booked for photography for the marriage function, Arun was reportedly hired for the fireworks.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Manish Kumar, under whom the two deceased worked, told the police that they were standing outside Taj Palace on Jagadhari-Paonta Sahib highway when a Karnal-registered truck crashed with another near the banquet hall.

“The truck, due to its high speed, got unbalanced and mowed down three of them, who died on the spot. The public gathered and held driver Sawarjit alias Sonu, who was handed over to the police,” he said. A case was registered at Chhachhrauli police station, and autopsies conducted, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On