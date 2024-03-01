Truck mows down 3 in Yamunanagar

Three men, who were part of a wedding procession (baraat), died after an over-speeding truck reportedly hit them while they were standing outside a banquet hall in Yamunanagar’s Chhachhrauli sub-division on Wednesday night. Three men, who were part of a wedding procession (baraat), died after an over-speeding truck reportedly hit them while they were standing outside a banquet hall in Yamunanagar’s Chhachhrauli sub-division on Wednesday night. (HT Photo)

The deceased were identified as Karan and Arun Kumar, both residents of Yamunanagar, and Shiv Pujan from Ambala. While Karan and Shiv were part of a video production team booked for photography for the marriage function, Arun was reportedly hired for the fireworks.

Manish Kumar, under whom the two deceased worked, told the police that they were standing outside Taj Palace on Jagadhari-Paonta Sahib highway when a Karnal-registered truck crashed with another near the banquet hall.

“The truck, due to its high speed, got unbalanced and mowed down three of them, who died on the spot. The public gathered and held driver Sawarjit alias Sonu, who was handed over to the police,” he said. A case was registered at Chhachhrauli police station, and autopsies conducted, police said.