Truck snuffs out 28-year-old car driver’s life in Mohali’s Lalru

In yet another hit-and-run accident in Mohali district, a 28-year-old man was killed after a truck rammed into his car at Alamgir village on Monday morning.

The victim was identified as Arun Gautam, a resident of Kilagarh village in Haryana’s Jind district. He worked as a lab attendant.

Police said Gautam was driving from Ambala to Chandigarh in his Maruti Eeco car around 5 am on Monday. As he reached Alamgir village, a recklessly driven truck hit his car, causing it to crash into a divider and overturn.

The impact of the accident left the car completely mangled. Rescuers cut through its frame to pull Gautam out. He was rushed to the Dera Bassi civil hospital, but was declared brought dead. Meanwhile, the truck driver fled from the scene.

Investigating officer Jagtar Singh said on the statement of the victim’s brother Akash Sharma, they had booked the unidentified truck driver under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He added that they had obtained the truck’s registration number and will arrest the driver soon. The deceased is survived by his parents. After autopsy, the body was handed over to the family.

Helmetless biker killed, two riding pillion hurt in hit-and-run

Riding a motorcycle without helmet proved costly for a 29-year-old man who died after being struck by an unidentified vehicle on the Sector 52/61 diving road in the wee hours of Sunday.

Police said while Govind Kumar of Sector 56 was killed, his two pillion riders, Manish, 19, of Sohana, Mohali, and Deepak, 21, also of Sector 56, were injured. None of them was wearing a helmet.

All three were found injured by a passer-by, who alerted the police. They were taken to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where Kumar was declared brought dead, while Manish and Deepak remain under treatment.

Police are going through CCTV footage to identify the vehicle that hit the motorcycle. They are also awaiting the deceased’s autopsy report to ascertain if he was driving under the influence of liquor. The other two victims remain unfit for statement to establish further details.

A case under Sections 304-A, 279 and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC has been registered.