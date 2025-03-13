Menu Explore
Truck union election row: SIT going slow on probing allegations against MLA Bharaj, says Punjab opposition parties

ByMuskan, Sangrur
Mar 13, 2025 07:22 AM IST

MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj, who has vehemently denied the allegations, said she has full faith in the legal process. “The investigation is going on,” she added

Opposition parties on Wednesday slammed the Punjab government for not effectively probing the allegations against MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj days after a man on February 27 attempted suicide accusing Sangrur legislator of ‘renegading on promise of making him Bhawanigarh truck union president after allegedly taking 30-lakh bribe.’

MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj, who has vehemently denied the allegations, said she has full faith in the legal process. "The investigation is going on," she added (HT File)
MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj, who has vehemently denied the allegations, said she has full faith in the legal process. “The investigation is going on,” she added (HT File)

In a joint press conference in Chandigarh, Akali Dal leader Winnerjit Goldy, BJP vice-president Arvind Khanna, and Congress district president Surinderpal Singh Sibia and the victim alleged that the special investigation team (SIT) formed to probe the matter was a mere eyewash.

Khanna said the formation of the SIT was a mere formality. “The SIT has not made any substantial progress in the case. There are over 180 call recordings between Gurpreet Singh, MLA’s assistant, and the victim, which are yet to be investigated,” Khanna said, adding that he will approach the Union government in case the state government fails to take appropriate action. Akali Dal leader Winnerjit Goldy said: “A defamation suit was filed against the victim and his family as an attempt to silence them.” MLA Bharaj, who has vehemently denied the allegations, said she has full faith in the legal process. “The investigation is going on,” she added.

