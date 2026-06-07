True change happens when communities stand united: Sinha during ‘Drug-Free J&K’ padyatra in Poonch

Lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Sunday joined the ‘drug-free J&K’ campaign and ‘padyatra’ in Poonch and reiterated the need to stand united against drug menace. Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha. (File)

Speaking on the occasion, the LG said that ‘padyatra’ has covered all 20 districts of Union Territory and the objective is clear to free the soil of Jammu Kashmir from scourge of drugs and to eliminate narco-terrorism.

“True change happens when communities stand united. A drug-free society is built by those who choose to speak up and act,” the LG said, adding that padyatra has covered all 20 districts of Union Territory and the objective is clear to free the soil of Jammu Kashmir from scourge of drugs and to eliminate narco-terrorism.

“The fight for a drug-free Jammu Kashmir intensifies today from Poonch. For next 43 days, every citizen, Panchayat, and ward must unite to target drug smugglers, drug peddlers, drive awareness, and accelerate rehabilitation. Collective responsibility will build a healthier future. During the past 57 days, I have visited every district of J&K and promised the people that the perpetrators harming our society will not go unpunished. Today I assure all the citizens that we will light the lamp of a brighter future,” he added.

“The people of Poonch know that, being a border district, narco-terrorists attempt to exploit the geography. Cross-border drug smuggling is destroying young lives and, at the same time, financing terrorism. We must confront this through a whole-of-society approach,” the LG said.

He announced that law enforcement agencies have been given a free hand to completely eradicate the narco-terror ecosystem.

“To change mindsets and dismantle supply chains, our past 57-day campaign has cracked down hard on the drug network in J&K. Over 1,130 smugglers arrested under 1,038 FIRs, 63 detained under PIT-NDPS, and more than 100 properties attached. To completely immobilize these criminals, we have also cancelled 700 driving licenses and moved to revoke 130 passports,” the LG said.

Under a newly issued SOP, individuals involved in drug smuggling will face immediate, severe consequences and their passports, driving licenses, arms licenses, and Aadhar are being cancelled, while their movable and immovable assets are being attached under the NDPS Act.

“A drug-free Jammu Kashmir will be born of this mass movement. J&K Police, law enforcement and narcotics agencies to ensure no drug smuggler or drug peddler operates within their jurisdiction. The road ahead is long, but we will not stop until every narco-terror network is dismantled. Our determination is unwavering, our unity invincible, and our mission is to win,” the LG said.

LG visits Nangali vibrant village in Poonch

LG Sinha also visited Nangali vibrant village in Poonch and interacted with the residents, government officials, reviewed development works and addressed a public gathering.

In his address, the LG observed that border villages are our first glimpses and India’s true identity doesn’t just live in big cities, it thrives on our borders, serving as the proud gateways to our nation.

“My resolve is unwavering. Our border villages deserve the exact same development and prosperity as our biggest towns and cities. I will not rest until every family on the border enjoys the same progress and opportunities as those in urban J&K UT.

I will not rest until the youth in our border villages know their futures are bright and full of opportunity. Sinha stated that he wants the youth of Nangali to dream as ambitiously as the youth of big cities.

“I want the women of all 133 border villages to have the same opportunities that are available in big cities. I want children across Poonch’s border villages to grow up believing their village is not a place to leave, but a place to build their future. My vision is clear. All 133 border villages of Poonch, including the 18 strategic villages brought under Vibrant Village Phase 2, must become centers of opportunity. My pledge is to convert these villages into flourishing communities. I vow comprehensive development so that when the world looks at India it also sees prosperous, proud communities along our borders and the rich culture that sustains them,” the LG said.