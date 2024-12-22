Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Truth prevails: Bajwa on high court ruling

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 22, 2024 07:54 AM IST

The FIRs against Bharat Bhushan Ashu pertained to an alleged ₹2,000-crore scam involving the transportation of foodgrains during the Congress-led government from 2017 to 2022. Similarly, Shyam Sunder Arora was accused of irregularities related to the distribution of plots.

Leader of the Opposition in Punjab, Partap Singh Bajwa, welcomed the Punjab and Haryana high court’s decision quashing FIRs against former Congress ministers Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Sunder Sham Arora. “The judgment exposes the politically motivated nature of the allegations and reaffirms the innocence of the two leaders,” he said. The FIRs against Bharat Bhushan Ashu pertained to an alleged 2,000-crore scam involving the transportation of foodgrains during the Congress-led government from 2017 to 2022. Similarly, Shyam Sunder Arora was accused of irregularities related to the distribution of plots. Bajwa stated: “This is not just a victory for Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Shyam Sunder Arora, but a victory for truth itself. The malicious campaign aimed at tarnishing their reputations has been rightly rejected by the court.”

Partap Singh Bajwa
Partap Singh Bajwa

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On