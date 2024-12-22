Truth prevails: Bajwa on high court ruling

Leader of the Opposition in Punjab, Partap Singh Bajwa, welcomed the Punjab and Haryana high court’s decision quashing FIRs against former Congress ministers Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Sunder Sham Arora. “The judgment exposes the politically motivated nature of the allegations and reaffirms the innocence of the two leaders,” he said. The FIRs against Bharat Bhushan Ashu pertained to an alleged ₹2,000-crore scam involving the transportation of foodgrains during the Congress-led government from 2017 to 2022. Similarly, Shyam Sunder Arora was accused of irregularities related to the distribution of plots. Bajwa stated: “This is not just a victory for Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Shyam Sunder Arora, but a victory for truth itself. The malicious campaign aimed at tarnishing their reputations has been rightly rejected by the court.”

Partap Singh Bajwa