TV journalist booked for hurting religious sentiments

The Division Number 4 police station in Ludhiana has registered an FIR against Aaj Tak journalist Anjana Om Kashyap for allegedly making disrespectful remarks about Maharishi Valmiki during a TV debate. Representational image

The case also names India Today Group chairman and editor-in-chief Aroon Purie and Living Media India Ltd as co-accused.

The FIR was registered following a complaint by Chaudhary Yashpal, the national coordinator of the Bhartiya Valmiki Dharam Samaj Bhavadas.

According to the complaint, Kashyap used “inappropriate language” while speaking about Maharishi Valmiki during a debate aired on the channel’s social media platforms. The remarks reportedly hurt the sentiments of the Valmiki community.

“The statements deeply hurt the religious feelings of the entire Valmiki community. To prevent the situation from turning into a law and order problem, we request that an FIR be registered,” the complaint stated.

Police have lodged the FIR under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with deliberate acts intended to insult the religion or religious beliefs of a community, and Section 3 (1) (V) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, which relates to words either written or spoken or by any other means that disrespect any late person held in high esteem by members of the Scheduled Castes or the Scheduled Tribes.