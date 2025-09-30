Twin firing case: Head constable suspended for ‘involvement with assailants’

The probe into last week’s firing incident at Diljot Residency Hotel in Kajheri, Sector 52, has been transferred from the Operations Cell to Sector-36 police station after allegations surfaced that a head constable from the unit had colluded with the assailants and the mastermind behind the crime. The firing at the hotel had taken place on September 25 at 5.05 am, 17 minutes after the assailants, Aman and Ritvik, fired upon and injured a gym operator, Vicky, in Mohali’s Phase-2 (above). The hotel is owned by Vicky’s friend Veeru. (HT File)

The head constable, identified as Virender, has been suspended and a departmental inquiry ordered against him.

The firing at the hotel had taken place on September 25 at 5.05 am, 17 minutes after the assailants, Aman and Ritvik, fired upon and injured a gym operator, Vicky, in Mohali’s Phase-2. The hotel is owned by Vicky’s friend Veeru.

Vicky, who is recuperating at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), had earlier released a video, alleging that the attack on him was carried out at the behest of head constable Virender, in collusion with jailed criminals Suraj and Vikas, his former neighbours who held a grudge against him. Vicky further claimed there were financial transactions between the head constable and Suraj.

According to Vicky, the shooters Aman and Ritvik had approached Virender after the shootings and surrendered before him. By evening, the Operations Cell placed them under arrest.

According to sources, after firing at the gym owner in Mohali, the assailants entered Chandigarh and targeted the hotel in Kajheri in a move seen as part of a planned arrest. The second firing is seen as a deliberate act meant to create a situation where the police could later justify arresting the accused.

During interrogation, Aman and Ritvik reportedly admitted that they acted on the directions of Burail jail inmates Vikas and Suraj. The duo revealed that Suraj provided Aman money to purchase firearms, which were sourced from Meerut. After the completion of their initial four-day remand, the two accused were produced in court and sent to three more days of police custody.