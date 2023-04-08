Two held with 105g heroin, 22kg poppy husk in Ludhiana

The team of anti-narcotic cell 1 and 2 arrested two persons for drug peddling in two separate cases and recovered 105g heroin and 22kg poppy husk from their possession. A case under Sections 15B-61-85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at the Dehlon police station. (iStock)

The arrested accused have been identified as Gurjinder Singh alias Guri of Krishna Colony of Bhamian Khurd and Gurdeep Singh alias Kala of Gujjarwal village.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Harmeet Singh Hundal, accompanied by ADCP Rupinder Kaur Sra and ACP Ashok Kumar said that the team of the anti-narcotic cell-1 nabbed Gurjinder during patrolling in Krishna Colony and when frisked, 105g heroin was recovered from his possession.

A case under Section 21B-61-85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at Jamalpur police station and further investigation has been initiated.

Similarly, the team of anti-narcotic cell-2 arrested Gurdeep near the Kaind canal bridge after recovering 22 kg of poppy husk from his possession.

A case under Sections 15B-61-85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at the Dehlon police station.