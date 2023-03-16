Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two arrested for molesting 16-year-old in Ludhiana

Two arrested for molesting 16-year-old in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 16, 2023 08:49 AM IST

The victim, a resident of Ludhiana, told police that the incident took place on March 8 when she was celebrating Holi outside her home around 6 pm

A week after a 16-year-old student was molested by two miscreants during Holi celebrations, police on Wednesday arrested the accused allegedly involved in the incident.

Police arrested two persons for allegedly molesting 16-year-old in Ludhiana. (HT File)
Police arrested two persons for allegedly molesting 16-year-old in Ludhiana. (HT File)

The accused have been identified as residents of Giaspura village.

The victim, in her complaint, told police that the incident took place on March 8 when she was celebrating Holi outside her home around 6 pm. She added that the accused who came to the spot on a brown scooter held her arm in lieu of applying colour and touched her without consent.

Investigating officials said the accused live in a rented accommodation in the same neighbourhood as the victim and work as daily wagers. They added that the accused escaped after the incident and searches were conducted to arrest them. They were rounded up at a location that was being used as a hideout.

Sharing further details, inspector Jaspal Singh said a case under section 354 (assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Sahnewal police station.

The duo will be produced before the court and will be questioned in police custody.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out