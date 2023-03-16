Two arrested for molesting 16-year-old in Ludhiana

A week after a 16-year-old student was molested by two miscreants during Holi celebrations, police on Wednesday arrested the accused allegedly involved in the incident. Police arrested two persons for allegedly molesting 16-year-old in Ludhiana. (HT File)

The accused have been identified as residents of Giaspura village.

The victim, in her complaint, told police that the incident took place on March 8 when she was celebrating Holi outside her home around 6 pm. She added that the accused who came to the spot on a brown scooter held her arm in lieu of applying colour and touched her without consent.

Investigating officials said the accused live in a rented accommodation in the same neighbourhood as the victim and work as daily wagers. They added that the accused escaped after the incident and searches were conducted to arrest them. They were rounded up at a location that was being used as a hideout.

Sharing further details, inspector Jaspal Singh said a case under section 354 (assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Sahnewal police station.

The duo will be produced before the court and will be questioned in police custody.