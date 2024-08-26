Two arrested for spate of thefts in Ludhiana’s Shimlapuri area

The Shimlapuri police arrested two miscreants for alleged burglaries in the area and recovered gold and silver jewellery, three cylinders, two LED screens, a scooter and other valuables from their possession. The accused in custody of police along with the recovered items in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

The arrested accused have been identified as Ravinder Singh alias Ravi Lamba of Suraj Nagar and Kuldeep Singh alias Deepa of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, Shimlapuri.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP Industrial Area B) Brij Mohan said the accused had executed a burglary in a house on August 20 and decamped with cash, jewellery and other valuables. A first-information report (FIR) was registered against unidentified accused in connection with the incident. The police nabbed the accused on Sunday and recovered the stolen articles, he said.

The ACP added that the accused were involved in several incidents of burglaries in the area. More important information has been expected from the accused during questioning, he said.

Accused history sheeters, say police

He added that accused Kuldeep Singh is already facing trial in 13 cases. His aide Ravinder Singh has four cases, including assaulting police personnel and drug peddling, registered against him.