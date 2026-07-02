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    Two arrested with 2kg heroin in Punjab’s SBS Nagar

    SBS Nagar SSP said the accused, identified as Sunpreet Singh and Armaan, both residents of Nawanshahr, were allegedly involved in multiple drug trafficking cases

    Updated on: Jul 03, 2026 8:18 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Jalandhar
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    Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar police have arrested two drug smugglers and seized 2.12kg of heroin from their possession, officials said on Thursday.

    Preliminary investigation revealed that they were smuggling drugs at the behest of their foreign-based handlers, said SBS Nagar SSP. (Getty Images)
    Preliminary investigation revealed that they were smuggling drugs at the behest of their foreign-based handlers, said SBS Nagar SSP. (Getty Images)

    Senior superintendent of police Tushar Gupta said the accused, identified as Sunpreet Singh and Armaan, both residents of Nawanshahr, were allegedly involved in multiple drug trafficking cases.

    “Acting on the tip-off, the police arrested the duo from Sanwan village. Preliminary investigation revealed that they were smuggling drugs at the behest of their foreign-based handlers, identified as Pranav Sehgal and Sarabjit Singh alias Sabi,” Gupta said.

    A case has been registered under the provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Sadar police station in Nawanshahr.

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    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Two Arrested With 2kg Heroin In Punjab’s SBS Nagar
    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Two Arrested With 2kg Heroin In Punjab’s SBS Nagar
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