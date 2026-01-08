Two booked for axing, pruning trees in Ludhiana

Two residents have been booked in separate cases for illegal pruning and axing of trees in the city on the complaint of the municipal corporation’s horticulture wing. In the past five years, only two such FIRs have been registered in the city, an MC official said. Environmental activists say such incidents frequently take place. In the past five years, only two such FIRs have been registered in the city, an MC official said. (Manish/HT)

In the first case, an unidentified person has been accused of axing a silver oak tree from a park in BRS Nagar, Block-D. The tree was reportedly removed from the root on December 20. Based on a complaint filed by the executive engineer (horticulture), a case under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered.

In the second case, a Gurdev Nagar resident has been booked for allegedly pruning a roadside tree. The police have registered a case under Sections 303(2), 324(4) and 280 of the BNS.

Notably, pruning and axing of trees has been restricted across the state. The Punjab and Haryana high court had on December 19 imposed a ban on tree felling, after nearly 250 trees were reportedly cut illegally near Sirhind, triggering public outrage. The court has made it clear that trees cannot be removed casually for development, visibility or convenience.

MC officials said pruning is allowed only under special circumstances. “Branches can only be pruned where they obstruct electric wires or the movement of commuters. Even in permitted cases, prior approval is mandatory,” an MC official said.

Earlier, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) had proposed felling of several trees for development-related works. However, the plan had to be put on hold following public objections and protests by environmental groups.

Residents say the latest police action should act as a deterrent. “The authorities must strictly enforce the law. Trees are public property and cannot be removed at will,” said Gurcharan Singh, a resident of Sarabha Nagar.

MC junior engineer Kirpal Singh said such action would continue wherever violations are found. According to him, these two FIRs have been registered in the past five years. “Permission is required for pruning or cutting any tree. People must follow the rules,” an official said.