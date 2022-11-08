Two booked for duping ex-serviceman of 10 lakh ‘claiming links with Haryana home minister’

The police here have booked two men for allegedly duping an ex-serviceman of ₹10 lakh by promising his son a government job in Haryana claiming “connections with home minister Anil Vij”.

However, the claim has been refuted by the police and later by the fraudsters themselves, identified as Surjit Singh and Sanjay Chaudhary, both residents of Saha block in Ambala.

In his complaint addressed to superintendent of police, Nirmal Singh, a resident of Barara block, had said that at his retirement party in February last year, Surjit was among the guests invited by his son Sahil.

“Surjit told me that he can arrange a job for his son in the electricity department through his acquaintance, Sanjay, who has links with Vij. ₹15 lakh were sought for the job, but it was settled at ₹12 lakh in instalments, of which ₹2 lakh were to be paid after the work,” Singh told the police.

He said ₹10 lakh were paid in five instalments and he was told in February that his “file” had been applied, but due to the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the staff was busy.

“Sanjay also shared a call recording with someone in the ministry regarding the file….later, they started making other excuses that there is no vacancy. When I sought the money back, they assured the job within two months, claiming the file was pending before the minister,” he alleged.

Nirmal had then asked them to accompany him to the Janata Darbar, regularly organised by Vij, following which the men denied any links with the minister. They asked him not to speak to Vij about this and his money will be returned.

“I was assured ₹3 lakh and rest of the amount later. In June this year, Sanjay gave me a cheque for ₹1.5 lakh that bounced. Surjit then assured refund through account transfer, but it was never credited,” the complainant added.

Inspector Surender Singh, SHO, Mullana police station, said they had booked the duo under Sections 406, 420 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. “However, the claim about their link with the minister is false and purely a case of fraud,” the inspector told HT.