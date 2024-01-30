Two brothers considered ‘big fish’ in drug trade nabbed in Amritsar

AMRITSAR : Punjab Police arrested two brothers — considered as big fish in drug trade — and their three accomplices after recovering 3kg heroin and ₹5.25 lakh drug money, said director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday. Punjab Police arrested two brothers — considered as big fish in drug trade — and their three accomplices after recovering 3kg heroin and ₹ 5.25 lakh drug money, said director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday.

The accused brothers, who were on the run since 2015, have been identified as Manjit Singh, alias Manna, and Lavjit Singh, alias Lav, alias Labh, both residents of Guru ki Wadali Chheharta in Amritsar. Their accomplices Kans Kaur of Chheharta in Amritsar, Harmanjit Singh, alias Harman, and Manpreet Singh, alias Manna, both residents of village Dhun Dhahewal in Tarn Taran, have also been arrested, said the DGP.

“Both the accused brothers were wanted by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai, and Delhi special cell in the 260kg and 356kg heroin seizure cases,” he said.

Besides recovering heroin and drug money from the accused, police teams also impounded three cars, a motorcycle and an electronic weighing machine.

Yadav said both Lavjit and Manjit have over a dozen cases registered against them under the NDPS Act.

The DGP said that both the accused have also got prepared fake passports from Lucknow on the addresses of Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh and were planning to flee the country. Preliminary investigations have also revealed that the two brothers were also involved in Hawala network, he added.

Sharing more details, Amritsar commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that following reliable inputs about Harmanjit going to supply heroin after picking the consignment from Lavjit and Manjit, police team from the CIA staff led by inspector Amolakdeep Singh arrested Harman from the Chherata area with 2kg heroin, ₹1.25 lakh drug money and Hyundai i20 car, in which he was travelling.

He said that in a follow-up operation, the police teams nabbed the accused brothers and their two accomplices Manpreet and Kans Kaur after recovering 1kg heroin, ₹4 lakh drug money, two cars and a motorcycle from their possession.

He said the police have also identified properties, including a house in Amritsar and plots/lands in Shivpuri of Madhya Pardesh, Baba Bakala in Amritsar and Raipur in Amritsar, purchased by the accused brothers allegedly using drug money.

A case under Sections 21-C, 27-A and 29 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at Gate Hakima police station in Amritsar.