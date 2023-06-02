Two brothers held for duping Ludhiana resident of 10 lakh

The police have nabbed two brothers and their two accomplices from Delhi for duping a resident of Samrala, Ludhiana of ₹10 lakh. The duo, identified as Arvind Suri and Yashunandan Suri, residents of Sector 37, Chandigarh, had taken the money from the victim as token on ₹3.5 crore deal of a land in Sector 21, Panchkula. A case was registered under sections 420 , 467, 468 , 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code. (iStock)

However, they had introduced an imposter as their father, who was the owner of the land, to the victim. They had also forged documents and opened a bank account of the imposter in the name of their father.

According to Deputy superintendent of police, City 2, Harsimran Singh Bal, the accused connived with Munish Kumar and Inderjit Singh from Delhi, and Rajan from Dhakoli, Zirakpur, to dupe the victim. Munish had prepared a fake Aadhar Card of Yashpal Suri.

Yashpal Suri, father of the accused, told the police that the accused do not listen to him and were planning to sell the property to make quick money.

The complainant, Gursewak Singh, said that his friend Davinder Singh, was planning to buy property in Chandigarh.

On May 15, the deal was made at the office of a property dealer in Aerocity and a token amount of ₹10 lakh changed hands.

When Gursewak and Davinder visited the property, the neighbours called Yahspal Suri. He then informed the victims about the reality of the situation.

After a complaint at the Sohana police station, a case was registered under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (fraudulent use of genuine document) and 120-B (party to criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Inderjit Singh is still on the run. The arrested accused were produced before a local court on Thursday and taken on a two-day police remand.