Two caught trying to smuggle phone, drugs into Amritsar Central Jail

Two persons were caught trying to smuggle mobile phones, drugs and other banned items into the high-security Amritsar Central Jail.

The accused have been identified as Yaqub Ali and Masqin of Vaironwal village of Goindwal Sahib subdivision in Taran Taran district.

As per information, the Amritsar city police had got a tip-off about the plan to smuggle contraband into the jail and increased vigil. “A team led by crime investigation agency (CIA) sub-inspector caught the accused carrying 60gm opium, six mobiles, including two Android ones, five mobile chargers and 35 bundles of cigarettes, on their bike,” said a police spokesperson.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the contraband was to be delivered to inmate Arshdeep Singh of Dhand village in Tarn Taran.

Arshdeep will also be brought on production warrant from the jail for further probe.

7 mobiles recovered from jail

The Amritsar jail authorities also recovered seven mobile phones and 62 packs of cigarettes from the jail during a search.

As per jail authorities, 10 cigarette packets were recovered from inmate Sahil of Amritsar while the other packets and mobiles were unclaimed. Two packets of tobacco, three mobile chargers and two headphones were also found on the jail premises and presumed to have been thrown in from outside the jail.

A case under the Prisons Act was registered against Sahil and unidentified persons at the Islamabad police station.