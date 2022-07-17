Two caught trying to smuggle phone, drugs into Amritsar Central Jail
Two persons were caught trying to smuggle mobile phones, drugs and other banned items into the high-security Amritsar Central Jail.
The accused have been identified as Yaqub Ali and Masqin of Vaironwal village of Goindwal Sahib subdivision in Taran Taran district.
As per information, the Amritsar city police had got a tip-off about the plan to smuggle contraband into the jail and increased vigil. “A team led by crime investigation agency (CIA) sub-inspector caught the accused carrying 60gm opium, six mobiles, including two Android ones, five mobile chargers and 35 bundles of cigarettes, on their bike,” said a police spokesperson.
He said preliminary investigation revealed that the contraband was to be delivered to inmate Arshdeep Singh of Dhand village in Tarn Taran.
Arshdeep will also be brought on production warrant from the jail for further probe.
7 mobiles recovered from jail
The Amritsar jail authorities also recovered seven mobile phones and 62 packs of cigarettes from the jail during a search.
As per jail authorities, 10 cigarette packets were recovered from inmate Sahil of Amritsar while the other packets and mobiles were unclaimed. Two packets of tobacco, three mobile chargers and two headphones were also found on the jail premises and presumed to have been thrown in from outside the jail.
A case under the Prisons Act was registered against Sahil and unidentified persons at the Islamabad police station.
-
Illegal meat factory case: Meerut police declare reward on ex-U.P. minister, his two sons
Police on Friday declared a reward of Rs 25,000 each on former U.P. minister Haji Yaqoob Qureshi and his two sons Imran and Feroz absconding since March 31 after a raid was conducted on Qureshi's meat factory which he had allegedly been running without renewal of its licence. Circle officer, Kotwali area, Arvind Chaurasia confirmed this. Both the properties are estimated to be worth Rs 125 crore, police said.
-
ITBP man shoots 3 colleagues before killing self at camp in J&K
An Indo-Tibetan Border Police man on Saturday fired at Singh's three colleagues before shooting himself dead at a camp in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The incident took place around 3.30pm at the Devika Ghat community centre in the district. The constable shot at his colleagues, leading to bullet injuries to a head constable and two constables, a senior ITBP officer said.
-
Delhi govt's claim of free electricity supply is a ‘propaganda’: Gautam Gambhir
BJP MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government in the national capital on Saturday, alleging that its claim of free electricity supply is a "propaganda". No immediate reaction to Gambhir's allegation was available from the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government. Gambhir claimed that "11 Lakh households in Delhi have to pay for electricity at Rs 10 per unit, which is one of the highest in the entire country".
-
U.P.: KV temple to give scholarships to 44 SSU students
Shri Kashi Vishwanath (KV) temple will give scholarships to the meritorious students of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University. It was decided in a meeting of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust on Friday. Prof Nagendra Pandey, chairman, Shri Kashi Vishwanath Mandir Trust, chaired the meeting. Vice chancellor, SSU, prof Hareram Tripathi proposed that scholarship should be given to two meritorious students each of 22 departments of the university. The council of the temple trust gave approval to it.
-
Ludhiana | MBCIE hosts start-up colloquium
The Munjal Birmingham City University Centre of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, a joint venture between Munjal Family Trust,, and Birmingham City University on Saturday organised a virtual start-up colloquium in a bid to build a supportive community for start-ups in the state. British deputy high commissioner Caroline Rowett inaugurated a state of the art AR/VR lab on the occasion. The lab has multiple applications in the domains of industry, education, healthcare and fashion.
