Two cops, villagers injured during clash in Hoshiarpur

Two police officers were injured and two villagers sustained bullet injuries during a clash between the two parties in the Dasuya sub-division of Hoshiarpur district, officials said on Wednesday. Superintendent of police (investigation) Mukesh Kumar said that the police opened fire in self-defence, resulting in bullet injuries to two villagers — Bhupinder Singh and Niranjan Singh.

Superintendent of police (investigation) Mukesh Kumar said the incident took place in Budhu Barkat village late Tuesday night after the Dasuya police received a drug-related complaint on helpline number 112.

Following the complaint, a police team led by assistant sub-inspector Sarabjit Singh raided the village. The police said when they asked the villagers to cooperate in the investigation, an argument allegedly broke out, which soon escalated into a physical altercation.

“During the clash, ASI Sarabjit Singh and a head constable sustained injuries. It appears that some villagers were allegedly under the influence of alcohol,” Kumar said.

The SP added that the police opened fire in self-defence, resulting in bullet injuries to two villagers — Bhupinder Singh and Niranjan Singh.

The villagers received gunshot wounds in their legs and were admitted to the Dasuya civil hospital, he added.

Dasuya SHO inspector Rajinder Singh said that around 30 to 35 villagers allegedly tried to snatch weapons from the raiding police team during the scuffle.

The injured policemen, who suffered both blunt and sharp weapon injuries, were also hospitalised, he said.

An FIR was registered at the Dasuya police station under sections including 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter a public servant from duty), 221 (obstructing a public servant), 132 (assault or criminal force on public servant), 109 (attempt to murder), and 190 (liability of unlawful assembly members) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Further investigation is underway.