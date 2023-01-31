Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two couples out to sell newborn girl arrested in Mohali

The two couples in the custody of Mohali police on Monday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The Sohana police on Sunday arrested two couples who were planning to sell a newborn girl in Mohali.

The accused were identified as Charanvir Singh and his wife, Sakshi, from Patiala, and Manjinder Singh and his wife, Parwinder Kaur, from Faridkot.

According to police, the accused were acquainted with the newborn’s parents, who live in Faridkot. Recently, they kidnapped the child and reached Mohali.

“With the infant in tow, they were waiting for their customer at the Sector 76/77 chowk, when they were nabbed. We informed the family and sent the child to the local civil hospital,” said HS Bal, DSP (City 2).

Police are investigating the accused’s involvement in other child trafficking cases.

They have been booked under Sections 370 (5) (trafficking of more than one minor) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, and under Section 81 (sale and procurement of children for any purpose) of the Juvenile Justice Protection of Children) Act.

