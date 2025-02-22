Two criminals held after encounter in Rohtak
The crime investigation agency (CIA)-1 of Rohtak police on Friday arrested two criminals after a brief exchange of fire.
The accused have been identified as Naveen Kumar and Neeraj, both residents of Rohtak. Cases like thefts, dacoity, are registered against them.
CIA-1 in-charge Kuldeep Singh said that they got a tip-off about the movement of both criminals near the grain market here and after seeing the police party Neeraj started firing at them.
“After cross-firing both of them were arrested. They sustained leg injuries and are undergoing treatment at PGIMS, Rohtak. Both of them are facing six case each under various sections,” Singh added.