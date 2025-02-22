Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two criminals held after encounter in Rohtak

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Feb 22, 2025 09:10 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Naveen Kumar and Neeraj, both residents of Rohtak and cases like thefts, dacoity, are registered against them

The crime investigation agency (CIA)-1 of Rohtak police on Friday arrested two criminals after a brief exchange of fire.

The arrested are undergoing treatment at PGIMS, Rohtak. (File)
The arrested are undergoing treatment at PGIMS, Rohtak. (File)

The accused have been identified as Naveen Kumar and Neeraj, both residents of Rohtak. Cases like thefts, dacoity, are registered against them.

CIA-1 in-charge Kuldeep Singh said that they got a tip-off about the movement of both criminals near the grain market here and after seeing the police party Neeraj started firing at them.

“After cross-firing both of them were arrested. They sustained leg injuries and are undergoing treatment at PGIMS, Rohtak. Both of them are facing six case each under various sections,” Singh added.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On