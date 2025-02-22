Two criminals held after encounter in Rohtak

The crime investigation agency (CIA)-1 of Rohtak police on Friday arrested two criminals after a brief exchange of fire. The arrested are undergoing treatment at PGIMS, Rohtak. (File)

The accused have been identified as Naveen Kumar and Neeraj, both residents of Rohtak. Cases like thefts, dacoity, are registered against them.

CIA-1 in-charge Kuldeep Singh said that they got a tip-off about the movement of both criminals near the grain market here and after seeing the police party Neeraj started firing at them.

“After cross-firing both of them were arrested. They sustained leg injuries and are undergoing treatment at PGIMS, Rohtak. Both of them are facing six case each under various sections,” Singh added.