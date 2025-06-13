Two detained in Rajasthan for abducting, killing armyman posted in Abohar

At least two people were detained on Thursday for beating a 40-year-old armyman to death in Jhunjhunu, police said. At least two people were detained on Thursday for beating a 40-year-old armyman to death in Jhunjhunu, police said. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)

“The incident took place on Wednesday night when Vikram Singh went to his cousin’s wedding function. The two accused kidnapped him, took him to a desolated spot and killed him,” Hemraj Meena, station house officer of Surajgarh police station.

According to the police, Vikram Singh was posted in Punjab’s Abohar with the 18th Rashtriya Rifles. “He returned to his village in Jhunjhunu’s Palota on June 7 and went to attend the wedding function on Wednesday. However, two men arrived on the spot in a car and abducted him from the road in front of his cousin’s residence at night. Some of the locals nearby tried to stop the car but failed,” said SHO.

About two hours later, his family members received a call from an unknown person informing them that Singh was found dead in a house, he said.

“Upon receiving the information, the family immediately reached the spot and rushed Singh to a hospital, where he was declared dead,” the SHO said.

“We can’t reveal the identity of the two people who have been detained. They are from the same village and are known to the victim. The motive is also not clear yet. We are questioning them,” SHO Meena added.

A case was lodged based on a complaint by the victim’s family at the Surajgarh police station under 102 (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“The body was sent for an autopsy. We are also checking local CCTV footage. Further probe is underway,” Meena added.