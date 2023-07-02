Two die after speeding car rams into bike in Rewari

Two men were killed after a speeding car hit their bike in Rewari on Saturday, police officials said.. Two were killed after speeding a car rammed into their bike in Rewari. (HT File)

The deceased have been identified as Kuldeep, 26, and Deepak, 32, both from the Rewari district.

Sharing details about the incident, a Rewari police spokesperson said the mishap occurred when the duo was headed to attend a function and their bike was hit by a speeding car near Pithanwas village.

“The duo died on the spot. The unknown driver managed to flee with the vehicle after the incident,” he added.

A case for rash driving and causing death due to negligence has been registered against the unidentified driver and efforts are on to identify him.