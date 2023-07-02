Two die after speeding car rams into bike in Rewari
Jul 02, 2023 12:54 PM IST
A Rewari police spokesperson said the mishap occurred when the duo was headed to attend a function and their bike was hit by a speeding car near Pithanwas village
Two men were killed after a speeding car hit their bike in Rewari on Saturday, police officials said..
The deceased have been identified as Kuldeep, 26, and Deepak, 32, both from the Rewari district.
Sharing details about the incident, a Rewari police spokesperson said the mishap occurred when the duo was headed to attend a function and their bike was hit by a speeding car near Pithanwas village.
“The duo died on the spot. The unknown driver managed to flee with the vehicle after the incident,” he added.
A case for rash driving and causing death due to negligence has been registered against the unidentified driver and efforts are on to identify him.
