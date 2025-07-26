Two drug peddlers hurt during escape bid in Kapurthala

Two notorious drug peddlers suffered injuries in a bid to escape from Kapurthala police net late at night on Thursday, officials said. In the preliminary investigation, the police found that 14 criminal cases were registered against Jagpreet, while Karanbir has one such case registered against him.

“Arrested accused have been identified as Jagpreet Singh of Sultanwind in Amritsar district and Karanbir Singh of Amritsar city. Police recovered 110 gm of heroin, one country-made weapon and a Hyundai i20 car from the possession of the accused,” police added.

The case has been registered under sections 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other sections of the NDPS Act and the Arms Act, police said

Superintendent of police Prabhjot Singh Virk said acting on the tip-off that three accused, including Jagpreet and Karanbir, were coming from Amritsar towards Fattudhinga village in Kapurthala to deliver drugs, the police tried to intercept their vehicle during a special checking of vehicles.

“Instead of stopping their car, the accused opened fire at the police party and managed to dodge them. They were chased down and intercepted near Khirawali village,” the SP said.

“The accused abandoned their vehicle, and two of the accused climbed to the rooftop of the stadium and jumped. Jagpreet fractured his leg, while Karanbir also received minor injuries. Both the accused were apprehended and rushed to the local hospital, where they were presently under medical observation. Their third accomplice managed to flee from the spot,” he said.

