Two Ferozepur men dies in Kathua mishap

Two persons died while three others from Ferozepur sustained severe injuries when their SUV plunged into a gorge near a sharp turn near Lakhanpur in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Pawan Madan and Mohinder Bajaj, both residents of Ferozepur. The injured — Sunny Arora, Sudhir Khosla and Anil Monga — were initially taken to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kathua and later shifted to a private hospital in Ferozepur. The SUV they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir early Sunday. (HT)

Sunny Arora, who managed to escape through a broken windowpane, used a passerby’s phone to alert Robin Popli, a member of the Shri Neelkanth Mahadev Seva Samiti, about the incident. Emergency services reached the spot and took Bajaj and Madan to the hospital where they were declared dead.

According to Popli, the group had departed from Ferozepur for Chandrakot (Ramban) base camp to conclude langar (community kitchen) services organised for the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims. The accident occurred around midnight when the driver, Mohinder Bajaj, reportedly failed to spot a sharp curve near Lakhanpur.

The Shri Neelkanth Mahadev Seva Samiti has been serving langar at Chandrakot for the Amarnath pilgrims for the past 18 years. This year the service was halted prematurely following a landslide on July 31.

The mishap deaths have cast a pall of gloom over Ferozepur’s social and religious circles where the deceased were widely respected for their community service.