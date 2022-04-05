Two Ferozepur men get 10-year jail for carrying 304 gm heroin

A local court has sentenced two Ferozepur residents to 10 years in jail for possessing heroin.

The duo, Saraj, alias, Babu, 30, and Arjun, alias Ajju, 22, hailing from Khalchia Qadeen village, Ferozepur, Punjab, were caught with 304 gm heroin in Chandigarh in 2017.

The special court of judge Jagdeep Sood also imposed a fine of ₹1.15 lakh on Saraj and ₹1 lakh on Arjun, who were convicted under Section 21, read with Section 29, of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

As Saraj was also found in possession of a country made pistol and a live cartridge, he was awarded another three years in jail under the Arms Act. Both sentences will run concurrently.

According to the prosecution, on August 20, 2019, police received information that Saraj, who was involved in many murder and attempt to murder cases, was in Chandigarh to take revenge from rival gangster Vicky Sambal.

Vicky, also from Ferozepur, had previously attacked Saraj with a sword and also severed the leg of Saraj’s nephew Jeeta.

The informer told the police that to avenge the attack, Saraj, along with his nephew Ajju, was in Chandigarh’s Sector 35-36 area in a Maruti Suziki Swift car. They were also in contact with the Jaipal and Chandu gang.

The police were told that the duo will pass through Sector 44 and 45 to find a room on rent, following which police laid a naka and intercepted Saraj’s car near Lakshmi Narayan Mandir in Sector 44.

On searching the vehicle and frisking Saraj and Arjun, police recovered a country made pistol, a live cartridge and 304 gm heroin.

On the other hand, the defence counsel argued that the prosecution had presented a fake story and the recovery was falsely planted on his clients.

But the court observed, “The instances of trafficking contraband are on an alarming rise, and drugs have directly affected the youth and entire social fabric of society. In the present case, accused have been convicted for being in joint conscious possession of 304 gm of heroin, falling in the commercial category.”

