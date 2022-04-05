Two Ferozepur men get 10-year jail for carrying 304 gm heroin
A local court has sentenced two Ferozepur residents to 10 years in jail for possessing heroin.
The duo, Saraj, alias, Babu, 30, and Arjun, alias Ajju, 22, hailing from Khalchia Qadeen village, Ferozepur, Punjab, were caught with 304 gm heroin in Chandigarh in 2017.
The special court of judge Jagdeep Sood also imposed a fine of ₹1.15 lakh on Saraj and ₹1 lakh on Arjun, who were convicted under Section 21, read with Section 29, of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
As Saraj was also found in possession of a country made pistol and a live cartridge, he was awarded another three years in jail under the Arms Act. Both sentences will run concurrently.
According to the prosecution, on August 20, 2019, police received information that Saraj, who was involved in many murder and attempt to murder cases, was in Chandigarh to take revenge from rival gangster Vicky Sambal.
Vicky, also from Ferozepur, had previously attacked Saraj with a sword and also severed the leg of Saraj’s nephew Jeeta.
The informer told the police that to avenge the attack, Saraj, along with his nephew Ajju, was in Chandigarh’s Sector 35-36 area in a Maruti Suziki Swift car. They were also in contact with the Jaipal and Chandu gang.
The police were told that the duo will pass through Sector 44 and 45 to find a room on rent, following which police laid a naka and intercepted Saraj’s car near Lakshmi Narayan Mandir in Sector 44.
On searching the vehicle and frisking Saraj and Arjun, police recovered a country made pistol, a live cartridge and 304 gm heroin.
On the other hand, the defence counsel argued that the prosecution had presented a fake story and the recovery was falsely planted on his clients.
But the court observed, “The instances of trafficking contraband are on an alarming rise, and drugs have directly affected the youth and entire social fabric of society. In the present case, accused have been convicted for being in joint conscious possession of 304 gm of heroin, falling in the commercial category.”
-
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
-
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
-
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
-
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
-
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics