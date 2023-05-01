Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two fire incidents reported from Mohali on Sunday

Two fire incidents reported from Mohali on Sunday

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 01, 2023 12:50 AM IST

Residents of the society blamed the authorities for poor safety arrangements and said this was the third incident of fire on electric wires in their society

Two fire incidents were reported from different areas of the city on Sunday. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in either of the incidents.

Panic gripped a housing society in Zirakpur, after fire engulfed the electrical panel located on the seventh floor of Savitri Green Society’s tower number 6 on VIP Road.

The incident also led to a fire outage in nearly 30 apartments of the society. Residents present in the building were evacuated the premises safely.

The cause of fire is said to be due to a short circuit in the duct of the meter boxes.

However, soon after the fire was reported, the employees of Savitri Greens Society managed to control the flames with the help of fire extinguishers.

The incident came to light early during the morning when the residents of the society spotted smoke and splinters from the box and raised the alarm. Residents of the society blamed the authorities for poor safety arrangements and said this was the third incident of fire on electric wires in their society.

Meanwhile, director of Savitri Greens Yadwinder Sharma denied the allegations of residents as baseless and claimed fool proof fire safety in the society.

In the second incident, a major tragedy averted after a fire broke out at a furniture market on Landra road on Sunday. The incident took place at around 9am when the workers spotted smoke emitting from the backyard of the furniture store. They raised the alarm and informed the furniture store owner about the incident.

The fire department was informed about the blaze.

