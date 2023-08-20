Duo robbed of 35,000 by 10 men in Chandimandir

Two friends were assaulted and robbed of ₹35,000 by 10 men in Chandimandir past Thursday midnight. A case under Sections 147, 149 (both rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 379-A (snatching) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Chandimandir police station. (iStock)

In his complaint, Dilshad, hailing from Yamunanagar and presently staying in Sector 26, Panchkula, said on Thursday, he, along with his friend Naib Ali, had gone to Burj Kotia, Pinjore, for some work.

While returning in a Maruti Brezza around 12.05 am, around 10 persons in three cars — a Hyundai Creta, a Maruti Suzuki Swift, both having Haryana registration numbers, and a Mahindra Scorpio without a number plate — intercepted their vehicle near the Chandimandir market.

The men got out of their vehicles and assaulted them. They also snatched ₹35,000 kept in the car and threatened to kill him, before fleeing, Dilshad alleged.

A case under Sections 147, 149 (both rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 379-A (snatching) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Chandimandir police station on his complaint.

