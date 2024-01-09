Two from Punjab detained for bid to enter Salman Khan’s farmhouse

Two men were detained for allegedly trying to enter the farmhouse of film actor Salman Khan in Panvel in neighbouring Raigad district and later allowed to go after questioning, a Navi Mumbai police official said on Monday. Two men were detained for allegedly trying to enter the farmhouse of film actor Salman Khan in Panvel in neighbouring Raigad district and later allowed to go after questioning, a Navi Mumbai police official said on Monday.

The incident took place on January 4 in the farmhouse situated in Waze village, he added.

The two persons, hailing from Punjab, had come to Mumbai a few days ago and were staying in the northern suburb of Borivali in the metropolis, the official said.

They made duplicate Aadhaar cards to show in case anybody stopped them, the official said, adding the duo had also been to the residences of actors Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and John Abraham.

“Since they were keen to meet Salman Khan, someone told them they should try to visit the actor’s Panvel farmhouse, following which they came to Waze village. A security guard at the farmhouse found them moving suspiciously, after which the two were detained for trying to enter the place without authorisation,” he said.

“The Panvel Taluka police station was informed and personnel from there detained the two and charged them under Indian Penal Code sections 448, 465, 467, 474 for house trespass, forgery of valuable security, possession of forged document and other offences,” the official added.

The duo was allowed to go after inquiry and have been served notices to appear in court in connection with the case, the official said.

Incidentally, Salman Khan has been given Y+ category security by Mumbai police following threats issued to him by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The actor’s father, renowned scriptwriter Salim Khan, had also received a threat letter at the time after which a case was registered at Bandra police station.