Two gangsters arrested in Gurugram
: The Haryana Police have arrested two associates of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Kaala Jathedi and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.
A police spokesperson said the cops have recovered six weapons, including 1 desi pistol, 30 bore, 1 desi pistol 9mm, 4 desi pistol, 32 bore and 16 live rounds from their possession. A third person has also been arrested.
The spokesperson said that those arrested were identified as Deepak alias Lota, 36, a resident of Nahra village Sonepat district, Sandeep, 28, Shrirag Kheda village in Jind district and Manish, 24, of Dhab Dhani village in Bhiwani district. The crackdown was made by a team of Crime Investigation Agency, Gurugram.
The spokesperson said that Manish was arrested in a case registered under the Arms Act at police station Sector 17/18 Gurugram. He is wanted in several cases, including murder, attempts to murder and Arms Act in Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan.
Deepak and Sandeep are on three-day police remand, while the third accused Manish has been sent to judicial custody at Bhondsi jail.
Deepak has a criminal record and is wanted in four cases registered in Delhi and Haryana. Sandeep is wanted in connection with a case registered in DLF Gurugram. He has been involved in six criminal cases registered in Jind, Karnal, Bhiwani and neighbouring state of Rajasthan, the spokesperson said.
