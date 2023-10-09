Two get 3-year jail for bid to bribe UHBVN officer

A court in Kurukshetra has awarded three years imprisonment to two people who have been convicted of attempting to bribe a sub-divisional officer (SDO) of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) in August 2021. Kurukshetra additional sessions judge Ashu Kumar Jain also imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on the convict. As per the police investigation, the matter was reported on August 11, 2021, as the SDO of the UHBVN, Shahbad, filed a complaint with the police alleging that Hira Lal of Kalsana village and Inder Arora of Shahbad had come to his office and they tried to bribe him for shifting a power line and a transformer of agriculture sector. They were booked under Sections 8 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the police arrested them after investigation.

‘Mann violating court directions on SYL’

Chandigarh : Senior Haryana BJP leader and former minister Ram Bilas Sharma on Monday asked Punjab to “shed its stubbornness” on the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue and pave the way for the canal’s construction in letter and spirit on the Supreme Court directions. The apex court has given fresh directions in the SYL matter and asked the Punjab government to complete the construction of the canal. “The Punjab government should follow the directions of the Supreme Court and stop creating hurdles in the construction of the SYL canal,” he said. “The stand Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann has taken on the SYL issue is a contempt of court,” Sharma said.

