Two girls killed as fire breaks out at electronics factory in Industrial Area, Chandigarh

Two 18-year-old girl were killed while three other women sustained burn injuries after fire broke out in the basement of an electronic goods factory in Industrial Area, Phase 2, on Monday evening. Though fire officials said that a short-circuit is suspected to be behind the blaze, the victims have told the police that a cylinder had exploded when they were preparing tea.

Major fire broke out at Industrial area phase 2 in Chandigarh on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fire officer Vikramjit Singh said, “We got information about the blaze around 4:48 pm following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. There were several workers inside the factory at the time, but five women got stuck inside. We found two women unconscious in the basement while three others were rescued from upper floor of the factory. Prima facies, it appears to be a case of short-circuit.”

The victims were rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector-32, where doctors declared two women brought dead while the other three were discharged after treatment.

The deceased were identified as Jyoti, a native of Nepal, and Suhani, a resident of Industrial Area. Though doctors refused to reveal the cause of death, sources said both women died of suffocation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The injured are Sapna, 23, of Ramdarbar, Kiran, 23, of Mauli Jagran and Anita, 50, of Raipur Khurd, Chandigarh. Hospital authorities said that Sapna has suffered burn injuries on 1-2% of her body, while Anita, 50, sustained moderate burn injuries, covering approximately 4-5% of her body.

According to officials, goods and stock worth lakhs, including electric wires, home décor appliances, and plastic items, were gutted and the firefighting operations lasted for over an hour.

After receiving the alert, senior officials of the police and administration also reached the spot. As a safety measure, people from nearby industrial plots were also evacuated and dense smoke was seen engulfing the area.

A case under Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against factory owner Joginder Singh, a resident of Sector 42, besides Rajesh and Sanjeev of Mohali who ran the factory on rent. Rajesh and Sanjeev were later let off on bail.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

UT senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur said, “We have recorded the statements of the victims. We will take appropriate legal action against the culprits after probe.”

The factory owner refused to talk to the media.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON