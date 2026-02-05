Two Goldy Brar aides wanted for extortion bid held in encounter

The Jalandhar rural police arrested two associates of foreign-based gangsters Goldy Brar and Rohit Godhara, wanted for an extortion bid, following an encounter in Jalandhar’s Nakodar on Wednesday. A .30-bore pistol and three live cartridges were also recovered from the duo’s possession. (HT)

A .30-bore pistol and three live cartridges were also recovered from the duo’s possession.

On November 11, 2025, complainant Manish Bakshi, who runs a travel agency in Nakodar, complained that he received threatening calls from foreign mobile numbers, wherein the callers claimed to be members of the Goldy Brar and Rohit Godhra gang and demanded ₹5 crore as extortion money.

In this regard, an FIR was registered under Sections 308 (5) (extortion) and 352 (3) (intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on November 14.

On January 16, the complainant received more threatening messages from foreign numbers stating that shots had been fired outside his office premises due to non-payment of the extortion money, said police. Another FIR was registered on January 18 at the Nakodar police station.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harvinder Singh Virk said the local police, along with the anti-gangster task force, remained on the trail of the accused.

On Wednesday, police received an input regarding their movement on Nakodar-Nurmehal road near Sarkapur village.

Acting promptly on the tip, the police laid a check post, where they signalled two motorcycle-borne suspects to stop. But instead of stopping, they opened fire at the police party, which also fired in retaliation, the SSP said.

One of the accused, Harinder Gupta, suffered a gunshot injury and was shifted to a hospital.

The other accused was identified as Ankit Kumar. Both hail from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and were presently staying at Basti Jodhewal in Ludhiana.

“The accused were again attempting to target the complainant after he refused to pay the extortion amount,” police said.