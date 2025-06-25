Search
Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Two Haryana men charred to death in US accident

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jun 25, 2025 05:58 AM IST

The deceased have been identified as Vishal Kumar, 21 of Koyar village in Karnal’s Nilokheri subdivision and Arun Jangra alias Romi, 24, of Pundri sub-division of Kaithal

Two friends from Karnal and Kaithal in Haryana were reportedly charred to death after their car allegedly hit a heavy vehicle in California State of United States of America (USA) on Monday. Their families were informed during the wee hours of Tuesday and visuals of the incident showing a burning car ahead of a truck, were also shared with them.

Families said that both were good friends and had shifted to the foreign country through dunki route after selling their land. (HT Photo)
Families said that both were good friends and had shifted to the foreign country through dunki route after selling their land. (HT Photo)

The deceased have been identified as Vishal Kumar, 21 of Koyar village in Karnal’s Nilokheri subdivision and Arun Jangra alias Romi, 24, of Pundri sub-division of Kaithal. Families said that both were good friends and had shifted to the foreign country through dunki route after selling their land. Both were working as truck drivers.

Sumit, a cousin of Vishal, said he went to the US in 2022 after his mother died. His father remained ill and he was the only child.

Romi was among the three children of Suresh Jangra, who works as a daily wager. His elder sister was married in Karnal and currently settled abroad. He said his son had gone to Canada on January 9 last year, after which he shifted to the US.

“We were informed at 5 am on Tuesday. The news has shattered our family. We sent him after selling our land. Now, we are left with nothing. I spoke to him on June 20 shortly, as he was busy somewhere and promised to call back,” he added.

