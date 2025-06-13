Search Search
Friday, Jun 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two held for duping Rewari man of 14.26L on pretext of sending abroad

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jun 13, 2025 08:24 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Ravi Kant of Baghpat and Shah Rukh Ahmed of Baraut in Uttar Pradesh

Two immigration agents were arrested from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly duping a Rewari resident of about 14.26 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad.

The accused have been sent to two-day police remand. (File)
The accused have been sent to two-day police remand. (File)

The victim Dheeraj is a resident of Rewari’s Bawal. The accused have been identified as Ravi Kant of Baghpat and Shah Rukh Ahmed of Baraut in Uttar Pradesh.

A spokesman of Rewari police said that the accused sent a request to Dheeraj on Facebook, which he accepted.

“Then, he received a phone call, and the caller asked him whether he was planning to go abroad. When he confirmed, the caller assured him of providing the US visa. They asked him to pay 14.26 lakh, and then, after Dheeraj made the payments, they stopped taking his calls. Then, Dheeraj lodged a complaint with Rewari police on September 6 last year. The accused were arrested today and they were sent on two-day police remand,” the spokesman added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Two held for duping Rewari man of 14.26L on pretext of sending abroad
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 13, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On