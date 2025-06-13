Two held for duping Rewari man of 14.26L on pretext of sending abroad

Two immigration agents were arrested from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly duping a Rewari resident of about ₹14.26 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. The accused have been sent to two-day police remand. (File)

The victim Dheeraj is a resident of Rewari’s Bawal. The accused have been identified as Ravi Kant of Baghpat and Shah Rukh Ahmed of Baraut in Uttar Pradesh.

A spokesman of Rewari police said that the accused sent a request to Dheeraj on Facebook, which he accepted.

“Then, he received a phone call, and the caller asked him whether he was planning to go abroad. When he confirmed, the caller assured him of providing the US visa. They asked him to pay ₹14.26 lakh, and then, after Dheeraj made the payments, they stopped taking his calls. Then, Dheeraj lodged a complaint with Rewari police on September 6 last year. The accused were arrested today and they were sent on two-day police remand,” the spokesman added.