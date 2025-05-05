Two held for shooting at property dealer in Haryana’s Hansi

Hisar police have arrested two more assailants, including a juvenile, for firing shots and injuring a property dealer near Sainipura village in Hansi The arrested have been identified as Rajesh, alias Rathee, of Jind and a juvenile. (iStock)

The incident happened three days ago when the victim Jaideep along with his friends was coming to Hansi from their village on a bike.

The arrested have been identified as Rajesh, alias Rathee, of Jind and a juvenile. The police recovered two illegal pistols and four live cartridges from them.

Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said that police got a tip-off about the movement of the accused near Talwandi Rana village in the district. “When the police team tried to arrest them, they fired shots at our team. In self defence, cops retaliated, in which Rajesh sustained bullet injuries in his leg. He is undergoing treatment at civil hospital. The accused had attacked a financer Jaideep three days ago,” Kumar added.

The police had earlier arrested three accused in connection with the case.